numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
numberfire.com
Mark Payton in left field for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Mark Payton is bating eighth in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will man left field after AJ Pollock was moved to center and Adam Engel was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Drew Hutchison, Payton's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Sunday afternoon
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Diaz for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brandon Nimmo in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nimmo is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Nimmo for 1.3 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.6 FanDuel points.
