Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family
One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe. Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child. We’re told they set and reached […]
Huge St. Jude Car, Truck & Bike Cruise-In Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there's something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! The public and all ages are welcome. Here's the scoop. Well, grind my gears....classic cars, antique cars, hot rods, muscle...
Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is now officially in the hands of Churchill Downs Incorporated. The company made the announcement today, saying the purchase is now complete. The previously-announced purchase cost Churchill Downs somewhere in the ballpark of $79 million. With this new acquisition, CDI says they’re looking into the the […]
WTVW
Familiar faces square off in Daviess County race
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Since outgoing Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly was first elected in 2010, changes aplenty have come to Daviess County and the city of Owensboro. New businesses have moved in and downtown amenities have made Owensboro a more popular tourist destination in western Kentucky- but how...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Karra Tucker on Why Region Title Win Was a Special Day
Madisonville’s Karra Tucker continued her strong play this season by capturing the region golf title at the Henderson Country Club. Tucker explains why the course holds a special place for her and looks ahead to first round state this week.
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
WTVW
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
Haunted and Historic, Evansville meets Riverside District ghosts
The weather is cooling down just in time for ghosts! The Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Walks are starting in just a few short weeks.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “Pride Trunk-or-Treat” this year. River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community. A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. […]
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)
Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
k105.com
Daviess Co. deputy shoots man who attacked woman, juvenile with hammer
A Daviess County deputy has shot a man who assaulted a woman and juvenile with a hammer. Kentucky State Police said deputies responded Friday morning at approximately 11:00 to the 9000 block of Hwy 60 in Owensboro “regarding a man with a hammer breaking into homes.”. Deputy Alex Cooms...
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
clayconews.com
KSP INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN DAVIESS COUNTY, KENTUCKY
OWENSBORO, KY - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16, Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department around 11 AM on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, to investigate a shooting involving a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and a burglary suspect. The preliminary investigation reveals Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
