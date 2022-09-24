Read full article on original website
Ex-WHS bowling coach’s success story continues
Former Wayland High School girls’ bowling coach Bill Holbrook continues his success story as the University of Tennessee Southern women’s bowling team began their title MSC title defense with a top podium finish in the MSC Baker Shootout. The two-day format consisted of 20 baker games each day....
Hopkins girls’ golf team is 4th in M-89 Challenge
The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth among five squads Friday in the M-89 Challenge. The Lady Vikings recorded a team score of 225, three strokes better than neighborhood rival Wayland. Otsego won the competition with a 193 and Plainwell was second at 209. Andrea Steffes again paced...
Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected
Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
WHS marching band takes 3rd in Otsego Invitational
The Wayland Union High School marching band copped a third place trophy Saturday in the Otsego Band Invitational. The local ensemble, under the direction of Kelli Tilley Smith, performed in its first competition this year, “DeComposers: Bach from the Grave.” The performance, naturally featured Johan Sebastian Bach’s familiar Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, used for often in horror movies, particularly “The Phantom of the Opera.”
'I thought I was going to have a heart attack': Calhoun County man wins $500K
A 38-year-old Calhoun County man is planning to buy a house after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
Local firefighters quickly extinguish Leighton blaze
The Wayland Fire and Yankee Springs Fire departments Monday morning were dispatched to assist Leighton Fire on a dwelling fire on South Division in Leighton Township. Upon arrival just after 4 a.m., crews found an attached garage fully involved. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and there were no injuries.
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
