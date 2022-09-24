ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
townbroadcast.com

Ex-WHS bowling coach’s success story continues

Former Wayland High School girls’ bowling coach Bill Holbrook continues his success story as the University of Tennessee Southern women’s bowling team began their title MSC title defense with a top podium finish in the MSC Baker Shootout. The two-day format consisted of 20 baker games each day....
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins girls’ golf team is 4th in M-89 Challenge

The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth among five squads Friday in the M-89 Challenge. The Lady Vikings recorded a team score of 225, three strokes better than neighborhood rival Wayland. Otsego won the competition with a 193 and Plainwell was second at 209. Andrea Steffes again paced...
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected

Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
WAYLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brown City, MI
City
Grandville, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Brown City, MI
Sports
City
Martin, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Banana 101.5

Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?

Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
FLINT, MI
townbroadcast.com

WHS marching band takes 3rd in Otsego Invitational

The Wayland Union High School marching band copped a third place trophy Saturday in the Otsego Band Invitational. The local ensemble, under the direction of Kelli Tilley Smith, performed in its first competition this year, “DeComposers: Bach from the Grave.” The performance, naturally featured Johan Sebastian Bach’s familiar Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, used for often in horror movies, particularly “The Phantom of the Opera.”
WAYLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eight Man Football#The Clippers#American Football#Grandville Middle School#Northpointe Christian
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local firefighters quickly extinguish Leighton blaze

The Wayland Fire and Yankee Springs Fire departments Monday morning were dispatched to assist Leighton Fire on a dwelling fire on South Division in Leighton Township. Upon arrival just after 4 a.m., crews found an attached garage fully involved. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and there were no injuries.
WAYLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy