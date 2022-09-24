Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28
Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
Kelly Ripa Opened Up About A Comment Regis Philbin Made Before Filming That Made Her Feel “Horrible”
"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk," Kelly said.
BBC
Cherry Valentine: 'We're losing much more than an amazing drag queen'
Friends and fans of Cherry Valentine, star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, have been paying tribute to the performer, following their death aged 28. Cherry was the creation of George Ward, who was raised within the Traveller community in Darlington. Ward was also a mental health nurse and documented their...
Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises
Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Sunrise newsreader Edwina Bartholomew slams sexist claims she 'abandoned' her children to travel to London to cover the Queen's funeral
Edwina Bartholomew has hit back at sexist trolls who accused her of 'abandoning' her young children so she could travel to England to cover the Queen's funeral. The Sunrise newsreader joined co-anchors Natalie Barr and David Koch in London to assist with Channel Seven's round-the-clock reporting on the historic event.
Cherry Valentine, ‘Drag Race UK’ Star, Dead at 28
Cherry Valentine, contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2, has died at the age of 28. A statement from Valentine’s parents released by their agent reads, “It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away.”
15 People Who Had A Much, Much Worse Week Than You, I, Or Anyone
The Elton John-Joe Biden...NO.
Holly and Phil did nothing wrong by attending lying in state, says Graham Norton
Graham Norton has said he turned down a “queue jump ticket” to see the Queen’s lying in state but that This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby “did nothing wrong”.The pair have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the public line to pay their respects in Westminster Hall earlier this month.Programme bosses have stressed the hosting duo attended as members of the media to film a segment for Tuesday’s show.Appearing as a guest on Nihal Arthanayake’s BBC Radio 5 Live programme, chat show host Norton said he had been offered the chance to skip the...
Graham Norton says he was offered chance to skip Queen queue but ‘didn’t as I thought I’d get it in the neck’
Graham Norton has said that he rejected the chance to “queue jump” the Queen line as he predicted a backlash.The TV personality said that he was offered the chance to skip the public queue to see the Queen lying in state by a friend, who is an MP, but turned the offer down as he thought he would “get it in the neck”.Norton also said thatThis Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the public line, “did nothing wrong”.Programme bosses maintain that the presenting duo were rushed into...
