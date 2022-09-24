ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
BBC

Cherry Valentine: 'We're losing much more than an amazing drag queen'

Friends and fans of Cherry Valentine, star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, have been paying tribute to the performer, following their death aged 28. Cherry was the creation of George Ward, who was raised within the Traveller community in Darlington. Ward was also a mental health nurse and documented their...
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises

Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Decider.com

The Independent

The Independent

Graham Norton says he was offered chance to skip Queen queue but ‘didn’t as I thought I’d get it in the neck’

Graham Norton has said that he rejected the chance to “queue jump” the Queen line as he predicted a backlash.The TV personality said that he was offered the chance to skip the public queue to see the Queen lying in state by a friend, who is an MP, but turned the offer down as he thought he would “get it in the neck”.Norton also said thatThis Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the public line, “did nothing wrong”.Programme bosses maintain that the presenting duo were rushed into...
