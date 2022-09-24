Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
FOX Carolina
Murder trial underway for man accused of dragging deputy with car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper made it clear from the start that he would conduct himself as he pleased and represent himself. Jumper, 52, died in the line of duty after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 near...
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman killed over weekend while entering Travelers Rest highway
The coroner has identified a woman killed over the weekend while getting onto an Upstate highway. Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kristy Strange said Monday that Donna Guffin Wiggins, 60, of Travelers Rest, died Sunday at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Strange said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S....
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
1 dead in crash on Geer Hwy. in Greenville Co.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.
coladaily.com
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
WYFF4.com
Driver dead following crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 276. They said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was attempting to make a left turn on the highway,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Karma Ellenburg was last seen in Belton off of Highway 252. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say missing teen found safe in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a runaway teenager has been found and is safe. Deputies say 14-year-old Makyla Ann Sweeney was located on Monday.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputies investigating early morning shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a shooting early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were called to Matthew's Entertainment on Augusta Road about 5:15 a.m. They say when they arrived, they learned one gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital....
FOX Carolina
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court order compelling Zachary Hughes, a suspect charged with murder in Greenville County, to disclose his iPhone passcode revealed new details about what prosecutors believe is on the phone. After a hearing on Sept. 1, a judge agreed with the state to compel Hughes...
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
FOX Carolina
Concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 northbound were blocked in Spartanburg County as crews worked to move an overturned concrete truck. The collision near mile marker 64 (Highway 290) is caused significant delays on I-85. However, all lanes of traffic are now back open.
