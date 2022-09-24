Florence County event raises awareness about sickle cell disease

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — With September being National Sickle Cell Awareness month, some local chapters in the Florence area have teamed up to spread awareness and raise donations to help fight the disease.

The 9th annual Sickle Cell Visible and Viable Community Impact Day and Sickle Cell Walk was held Saturday in Florence at Ebenezer Park.

The Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. teamed up with the Hartsville Alumnae Chapter and the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation to host the ninth annual event.

Participants walked 10,000 steps to support those affected by the disease and received a t-shirt with their donation.

All donations will go to the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation, which is a non-profit United Way Agency that serves sickle cell clients and their families.

“It’s important to know your sickle cell trait status,” said Charlene McKnight, founder of Four Giving Hearts and sponsor of the event.

“We encourage people, if you can’t donate funds, maybe you can donate blood. And if you’re not sure, if you make an appointment, they will run any test needed to confirm whether you can donate blood. Donate blood because it also saves lives and helps so many sickle cell patients when they’re going through a crisis,” McKnight said.

Visit the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation website to make a donation.

