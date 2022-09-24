Read full article on original website
Mathieu van der Poel: Dutch cyclist pleads guilty to common assault of girls on eve of world championships
Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to overturn a conviction for assaulting two teenage girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men’s world championship road race. The Tour de France stage winner was arrested hours before Sunday’s race in Wollongong where the 27-year-old was...
SkySports
Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired
Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BBC
Mixed doubles snooker: Nutcharut Wongharuthai & Neil Robertson win title
Neil Robertson and Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai won the World Mixed doubles title as they beat English pair Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2. In the first mixed doubles snooker event to be televised since 1991, Selby hit a 108 break in the opening frame. Robertson hit a 69 to level...
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
SkySports
Croatia, Netherlands reach Nations League finals, France survive despite Denmark defeat
Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by qualifying for the Nations League finals, while holders France's poor form continued. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate their opponents to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points, six more than their second-placed hosts.
SkySports
St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign
Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy chasers clash at Newton Abbot with trio of meetings on Monday
A trio of meetings on a jam-packed Monday of action, with two top chasers in Hang In There and Hell Red going head-to-head at Newton Abbot, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.53 Newton Abbot - Hang In There bids to continue winning run. Hang In There returns to the scene...
SkySports
LV= County Championship: Fit-again Matthew Fisher strikes for Yorkshire against Gloucestershire in survival battle
Fit-again Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire at Headingley as the White Rose bid for LV= Insurance County Championship safety. England fast bowler Fisher, making his return to action after a stress fracture of his back, helped the hosts bowl already-relegated Gloucestershire out for 190 shortly before tea by taking 4-45 from 12 overs.
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Luxembourg, Adayar and Alpinista among 27 in contention at ParisLongchamp
All the major contenders stood their ground at the first forfeit stage ahead of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with 27 horses remaining in Sunday's ParisLongchamp highlight. Australian star Verry Elleegant is set to be supplemented on Wednesday with a maximum field of 20 allowed. Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg,...
BBC
World Superbikes: Alvaro Bautista extends championship lead hat-trick of wins in Barcelona
Alvaro Bautista completed a hat-trick of wins at the Catalunya World Superbike round with a comfortable victory in race two to extend his championship lead to 59 points. The Ducati racer led from start to finish having won the Superpole sprint race earlier on Sunday. Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea...
SkySports
Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China. March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir) March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) April 2: Australia (Melbourne) April 16: China (Shanghai) April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku) May 7: Miami (Miami)
London Marathon boss urges Sir Mo Farah to seek inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge
Sir Mo Farah has been encouraged to take inspiration from marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.The four-time Olympic gold medallist, two years older than the legendary Kenyan, enters Sunday’s race in good form after emerging victorious in the Big Half earlier this month to bounce back after being upset at the Vitality London 10,000 in May. And race director Hugh Brasher that Farah can still produce a vintage performance on Sunday and in the future, with Kipchoge proving “age is no barrier to success”.“I think that Eliud (who took 30 seconds off his own...
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Charlie Appleby rules Leger hero Hurricane Lane out of ParisLongchamp Group One
Hurricane Lane, third in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, has been ruled out of Sunday's renewal at ParisLongchamp, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has confirmed. Third to stablemate Adayar in the Derby last season, the son of Frankel went on to land the Irish equivalent before taking a second Group One with a clear-cut success in the Grand Prix de Paris, powering to a six-length victory.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
SkySports
Nations League round-up: Alvaro Morata strikes late to send Spain into finals at expense of old foes Portugal
Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute Morata lashed the...
Eilish McColgan’s top tips for newbie long-distance runners
Fresh off the finish line of the London Big Half 2022, Eilish McColgan is in Switzerland with her partner Michael Rimmer, but the grind is by no means over.Despite having to pull out of the October London Marathon due to rebound hypoglycemia – a reaction to taking on fuel during long practice runs, she is still passionately championing the joy that can come from long-distance running – for your career, or for fun.So, if you’ve been inspired by her performance at the Commonwealth Games, The Big Half and the European Championships, here are McColgan’s best tips for taking on your...
BBC
World Challenge Cup: NI gymnasts McClenaghan and Montgomery clinch gold in Paris
Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris. McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final. Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024...
Novak Djokovic’s two victories help Europe take control of Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic made up for lost time with two victories in rapid fashion to help Team Europe take control of the Laver Cup on the second day of the team competition in London.A day after Roger Federer’s emotional farewell to competitive tennis alongside Rafael Nadal in the early hours of Saturday morning at the O2, Djokovic took centre stage with a routine win over Team World’s Frances Tiafoe before he partnered up with Matteo Berrettini to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in the doubles.It put Team Europe 8-4 up going into the final day and with points on...
SkySports
Jordan Spieth backs Team USA for Ryder Cup success in Rome after latest Presidents Cup win
Jordan Spieth has set his sights on ending Team USA’s 30-year wait for an away Ryder Cup victory after playing a pivotal role in another convincing Presidents Cup win. The three-time major champion became just the sixth player in Presidents Cup victory to win all five of his matches in the biennial contest, four when partnering Justin Thomas, as Team USA ran out 17.5-12.5 winners over an inexperienced International Team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF・
