SkySports

Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired

Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
SPORTS
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BASKETBALL
BBC

Mixed doubles snooker: Nutcharut Wongharuthai & Neil Robertson win title

Neil Robertson and Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai won the World Mixed doubles title as they beat English pair Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2. In the first mixed doubles snooker event to be televised since 1991, Selby hit a 108 break in the opening frame. Robertson hit a 69 to level...
SPORTS
SkySports

Croatia, Netherlands reach Nations League finals, France survive despite Denmark defeat

Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by qualifying for the Nations League finals, while holders France's poor form continued. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate their opponents to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points, six more than their second-placed hosts.
SOCCER
SkySports

St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign

Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
WORLD
SkySports

LV= County Championship: Fit-again Matthew Fisher strikes for Yorkshire against Gloucestershire in survival battle

Fit-again Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire at Headingley as the White Rose bid for LV= Insurance County Championship safety. England fast bowler Fisher, making his return to action after a stress fracture of his back, helped the hosts bowl already-relegated Gloucestershire out for 190 shortly before tea by taking 4-45 from 12 overs.
SPORTS
The Independent

London Marathon boss urges Sir Mo Farah to seek inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge

Sir Mo Farah has been encouraged to take inspiration from marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.The four-time Olympic gold medallist, two years older than the legendary Kenyan, enters Sunday’s race in good form after emerging victorious in the Big Half earlier this month to bounce back after being upset at the Vitality London 10,000 in May. And race director Hugh Brasher that Farah can still produce a vintage performance on Sunday and in the future, with Kipchoge proving “age is no barrier to success”.“I think that Eliud (who took 30 seconds off his own...
WORLD
SkySports

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Charlie Appleby rules Leger hero Hurricane Lane out of ParisLongchamp Group One

Hurricane Lane, third in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, has been ruled out of Sunday's renewal at ParisLongchamp, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has confirmed. Third to stablemate Adayar in the Derby last season, the son of Frankel went on to land the Irish equivalent before taking a second Group One with a clear-cut success in the Grand Prix de Paris, powering to a six-length victory.
WORLD
The Independent

Eilish McColgan’s top tips for newbie long-distance runners

Fresh off the finish line of the London Big Half 2022, Eilish McColgan is in Switzerland with her partner Michael Rimmer, but the grind is by no means over.Despite having to pull out of the October London Marathon due to rebound hypoglycemia – a reaction to taking on fuel during long practice runs, she is still passionately championing the joy that can come from long-distance running – for your career, or for fun.So, if you’ve been inspired by her performance at the Commonwealth Games, The Big Half and the European Championships, here are McColgan’s best tips for taking on your...
WORLD
BBC

World Challenge Cup: NI gymnasts McClenaghan and Montgomery clinch gold in Paris

Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris. McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final. Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024...
WORLD
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s two victories help Europe take control of Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic made up for lost time with two victories in rapid fashion to help Team Europe take control of the Laver Cup on the second day of the team competition in London.A day after Roger Federer’s emotional farewell to competitive tennis alongside Rafael Nadal in the early hours of Saturday morning at the O2, Djokovic took centre stage with a routine win over Team World’s Frances Tiafoe before he partnered up with Matteo Berrettini to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in the doubles.It put Team Europe 8-4 up going into the final day and with points on...
TENNIS
SkySports

Jordan Spieth backs Team USA for Ryder Cup success in Rome after latest Presidents Cup win

Jordan Spieth has set his sights on ending Team USA’s 30-year wait for an away Ryder Cup victory after playing a pivotal role in another convincing Presidents Cup win. The three-time major champion became just the sixth player in Presidents Cup victory to win all five of his matches in the biennial contest, four when partnering Justin Thomas, as Team USA ran out 17.5-12.5 winners over an inexperienced International Team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF

