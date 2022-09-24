Alzheimer’s Walk raises over 100K in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — More than 500 people showed up for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk took place at the Cocoa Riverfront Park and raised over 100K to help find a cure and provide support to those who are impacted by the disease.

Jo Ann Jarnac, a Cocoa Beach resident, walked to honor her parents.

“I walked because I want to help minimize the pain for others that this disease has caused our family,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said that the progressive brain disease affects about 580,000 Floridians, including 18,000 in Brevard County.

