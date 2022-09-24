ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Alzheimer’s Walk raises over 100K in Cocoa

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv0dc_0i8zOFWg00

COCOA, Fla. — More than 500 people showed up for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The walk took place at the Cocoa Riverfront Park and raised over 100K to help find a cure and provide support to those who are impacted by the disease.

Jo Ann Jarnac, a Cocoa Beach resident, walked to honor her parents.

“I walked because I want to help minimize the pain for others that this disease has caused our family,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said that the progressive brain disease affects about 580,000 Floridians, including 18,000 in Brevard County.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

Pediatrics in Brevard Adds New Location

Pediatrics in Brevard announced the expansion of its pediatrics practice to include a fifth location in Palm Beach, Florida this month. The new office will be open on September 12, 2022, and is located at 5200 Babcock St. NE, Ste 108 Palm Bay, Florida 32905. Two of Pediatric in Brevard’s...
PALM BAY, FL
vieravoice.com

Canopy at Hickory Creek offers new option for senior living

Clouds and rain gave way to sunshine for the recent grand opening of The Canopy at Hickory Creek. The assisted living and memory care in Titusville facility is among several such residences in Florida and Georgia. “We are excited to get to this point and love celebrating with a ribbon...
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Health
City
Cocoa, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Police Department Now Accepting Applications for Law Enforcement Trust Fund Donations

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF) donations beginning September 26. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 14. The Law Enforcement Trust Fund provides donations to not-for-profit organizations...
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#The Walk#Charity#Senior Health#General Health#Floridians#Cox Media Group
WESH

Central Florida residents struggle to find water at local grocery stores

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Many Osceola County residents spent Monday in the aisles of local grocery stores, trying to stock up on the necessities ahead of Hurricane Ian. Shoppers coming out of the Publix and Walmart stores on 13th Street in St. Cloud said they’ve been looking for nonperishable food items and water, but that water has been hard to come by.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers

VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
click orlando

Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Brevard County. All Brevard Public...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Best Places To Get A Cocktail In Indian River

I’ve never been a person to just stop by a bar and have a drink, unless food was involved, so I usually tend to just dine at restaurants with a bar that also serves cocktails. To my surprise, 3 of the 4 places I visited had light snacks all the way up to a full-service restaurant, so this definitely opens up a few new options when I decide to go out. I’ve also only been to one of the places featured in this article before (Capt. Hirams), so I was excited to enjoy a new experience at a few places I’ve never been to before. My personal preference has always been to lean towards a sweeter cocktail with less “alcohol” flavor which means they go down easy, and that can be very dangerous, especially with me since I don’t have a high tolerance. Needless to say, I was feeling pretty good after doing my “research” for this article!
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy