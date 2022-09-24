ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
ClutchPoints

The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa health news

It has been a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox after coming into the season as the favorite to win the AL Central division. Things got even worse on Saturday after some unfortunate news emerged regarding White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The team released a statement prior to...
Miguel Cairo
Jon Heyman
ClutchPoints

3 biggest World Series threats to the Astros in American League

The 2022 MLB season is in the homestretch. We have less than two weeks to go in the regular season, which will then lead to the start of the playoffs. While there are a lot of really strong teams this season, it’s clear that the Houston Astros are the favorite to make it to the World Series out of the American League.
ClutchPoints

The Yankees main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs

After looking like they were about to fall apart at times during the second half of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have recovered and are closing in on wrapping up the American League East division over the next few days. Barring a shocking collapse, the Yankees will automatically move on to the Division […] The post The Yankees main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

