Tuskegee Airman's Lake Huron crash to be subject of local lecture

Lt. Frank H. Moody’s P39 Airacobra fighter plane had just begun firing during a low-altitude training mission over southern Lake Huron when it went out of control and crashed into the water a few miles north of Port Huron, Mich., during the spring of 1944.

The body of the pilot, one of several of the now-famous Tuskegee Airmen who died in training flights over the Great Lakes while stationed at what is now Selfridge Air National Guard Base north of Detroit, washed ashore several months later near Port Huron. But the plane remained missing for 70 years, until its accidental discovery after a tugboat and barge sank nearby.

The Red Tail airplane’s discovery and partial recovery, and the more recent determination of why it crashed will be the focus of an online lecture Wednesday evening that will kick off the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ fall lecture series.

While the Great Lakes are notorious for their shipwrecks, they also have been the scene of more than 1,100 plane crashes, and many of those aircraft have never been found, said Wayne Lusardi, the state maritime archeologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who will give the first lecture from his home near Alpena, Mich.

Registration for the lecture, which starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, is free but required via the museum’s website or by calling the museum.

While the public may also log in to watch “Last Flight of a Tuskegee Airman” from their home computers, those wishing to participate in person may attend a watch party at the museum and join in a live-streamed question period following Mr. Lusardi’s presentation.

Compared to an airplane, a 500-foot sunken freighter is much easier to find, and even some of those remain missing, Mr. Lusardi said. And except for those flying at reduced speeds for takeoff or landing, most crashing airplanes break up into fairly small pieces upon impact and those pieces can then be moved around by water currents, become buried in sediment, or even dissolved by “super-corrosive” secretions from invasive zebra mussels, he said.

“They present very little in terms of sonar targets,” Mr. Lusardi said before adding, “We now have the technology to find them, we just need the time and money.”

But on April 11, 2014 — 70 years to the day from when Lieutenant Moody’s plane crashed — divers David and Drew Losinski were doing a follow-up visit on the site where a tug and barge had sunk during a storm the year before when they spotted what proved to be airplane debris, Mr. Lusardi said.

David Losinski, who lives in nearby Lakeport, Mich., said he had planned to test sonar equipment that spring day, but Lake Huron’s water was unusually clear and Drew, his youngest son, spotted the wreckage 34 feet down. They took pictures and logged the site for further exploration.

Mr. Losinski said that over his 53-year diving career, he had discovered “five or six” unknown shipwrecks, but this was “probably the best find” he’d ever made.

“You always find something that you’re not looking for. That’s the cool part about searching in the Great Lakes,” he said.

Among the wreckage eventually found was a forward instrument panel that included the plane’s 221-226 call sign, which was matched with Lieutenant Moody’s plane. The two wings also remained mostly intact, as well as enough of the tail to show the Tuskegee Airmen’s distinctive red markings.

Debris from the crash has since been documented over a 10-acre swath of lake bottom, Mr. Lusardi said. Plane components that have been retrieved were taken to a Michigan DNR conservation laboratory for special treatment to stabilize them for preservation. Selected items are now on display at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, in cooperation with the National Museum of the Tuskegee Airmen, also based in Detroit.

“The artifacts themselves will always be state property,” Mr. Lusardi said after noting that all removed items were documented in their as-found positions and disturbing any wreckage on the lake bottom without a state permit is illegal.

"Finding shipwrecks in the Great Lakes is always exciting but when a military airplane that has connections to the famous Tuskegee Airmen is discovered your heart begins to race a bit," said Christopher Gillcrist, the local museum’s executive director.

When crashed planes remain relatively intact, Mr. Gillcrist noted, they are usually recovered quickly “so that there is little discovery opportunity which generates the historic interest.”

Mr. Lusardi remarked that during his 40 years studying shipwrecks, “I was always really focused on the technology of the vessel, and the details of the wreck,” but that changed with aircraft. Planes are mostly mass produced, he noted, so what distinguishes one from another tends to be the story of its pilot.

“What really made this one special was its connection to the Tuskegee Airmen,” Mr. Lusardi said.

Lieutenant Moody was one of 15 Tuskegee Airmen to die in training accidents while stationed in Michigan, he said, and they, in turn, were among about 16,000 Army Air Corps pilots and crew members who died in training accidents during World War II.

Three other pilots who were participants in the same training exercise all gave statements about what they saw happen to Lieutenant Moody’s plane, he said, but only when the wreckage was found did the crash cause become known.

Divers found the plane’s propeller hub with one of the three propeller blades attached, then found one of the other blades, and this year found the third blade. The two blades that had separated from the hub had bullet holes near their bases, Mr. Lusardi said.

The P39 aircraft’s two machine guns were mounted behind the propeller and were designed to fire their rounds precisely between propeller-blade rotations. The crash evidence shows, Mr. Lusardi said, that this synchronization failed on Lieutenant Moody’s plane.

This was a known problem with early military aircraft, he said, but was not previously documented to have ever occurred with a P39, even though there are 350 crash records for that model.

“This was a very unique thing to have happen,” Mr. Lusardi said.

Later lectures in the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ fall series include “Lake Erie Murder and Mayhem” by author Wendy Kolle, who will speak on Oct. 26, and “Mail by the Pail: History of the J.W. Westcott Co.” presented by Sam Buchanan on Nov. 9.

