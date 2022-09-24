ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Season of the Arts: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNI4A_0i8zNkjI00

NEW YORK — For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water , are poised for big box office.

But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it can. After two springtime editions, the Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date.

Some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. At the Toronto Film Festival in September, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , booked the same theater Knives Out premiered to a packed house almost exactly three years ago.

“Seems like yesterday,” Johnson said, laughing. “OK, a few things have happened.”

After an all-but-wiped-out 2020 autumn and a 2021 season hobbled by the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus, this fall could, maybe, just maybe be something more like the normal annual cultural revival that happens every fall, when most of the year’s best movies arrive.

“We’re all, I think, just trying to will it into existence as at least some version of what we knew before,” Johnson said. “As with everything, you kind of just have to dive into the pool and see what the water’s like. I’m really hoping that at least the illusion of normalcy holds. I guess that’s all normalcy is.”

But Glass Onion , which stars Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc in a new mystery, is also a reminder of how much has changed. After Knives Out was a box-office hit for Lionsgate, grossing $311 million worldwide for Lionsgate, Netflix shelled out $450 million to snap up the rights to two sequels. And while there were discussions about a larger theatrical release for Glass Onion , a more modest rollout in theaters is expected before the films lands Dec. 23 on Netflix.

The balance between theatrical and streaming remains unsettled. But after a summer box-office revival and an evolving outlook for streaming by Wall Street, theatrical moviegoing — with its billions in annual ticket sales and cultural footprint — is looking pretty good. For the first time in years, moviegoing has a strong wind at its back. Or at least it did until an especially slow August sapped momentum due largely to a dearth of new wide releases.

Say John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners: “Moviegoers are back in pre-pandemic numbers, it’s just we still need more movies.”

That will be less of an issue as the fall season ramps up. Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) and The Way of the Water (Dec. 16) may each vie with the summer smash Top Gun: Maverick ($1.36 billion worldwide and still counting) for the year’s top film.

Among the most anticipated films are Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans (Nov. 23); Blonde (Sept. 16), starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Todd Fields’ TÁR (Oct. 7), with Cate Blanchett; Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light (Dec. 9), and Chinonye Chukwu’s Emmett Till saga Till (Oct. 14). Also coming are superhero films ( Black Adam , Oct. 21, starring Dwayne Johnson), kids movies ( Lyle Lyle Crocodile , Oct. 7), horror flicks ( Halloween Ends , Oct. 14), and rom-coms ( Ticket to Paradise , Oct. 21, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney).

But if much of the fall movie season is about restoring what was lost the last few years, for some upcoming movies, change is the point. Woman King (Sept. 16), directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood and starring Viola Davis, is muscular fact-based epic about a West African army of female warriors. To Prince-Blythewood, the filmmaker of Love and Basketball and The Old Guard , Woman King represents “the chance to reframe what it means to be female and feminine.”

“I don’t think we have ever seen a movie like this before. So much of our history has been hidden or ignored or erased,” Blythewood said. “ Braveheart , Gladiator , Last of the Mohicans. I love those movies. Now, here was our chance to tell our story in this genre.”

Bros (Sept. 30), too, is something different. The film, starring and co-written by Billy on the Street comedian Billy Eichner, is the first gay rom-com by a major studio (Universal). All of its principal cast members are LGBTQ.

“It’s a historic movie in many ways,” Eichner said. “That’s not something we thought about when we were first developing it. Nobody sits down and says, ‘Let’s write a historic movie.’ We said, ‘Let’s make a hilarious movie.’”

Olivia Wilde’s buzzed-about Don’t Worry Darlin g, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple living in a 1950s-style suburban nightmare-slash-male fantasy, approaches some similar themes through a science-fiction lens.

“I want to make something that is just really entertaining and fun and interesting, but actually is my way of provoking conversations about real issues like body autonomy,” Wilde said. “I didn’t know it would be as timely as it is right now. Never in my wildest nightmares did I believe Roe would have been overturned right before the release of this film.”

Other movie production timelines seem to exist almost apart from our earthly reality. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water will debut 13 years after 2009’s Avatar (still the highest grossing film ever), a follow-up originally scheduled for release in 2014.

Measuring the change in the movie industry is even harder when it comes to the span between Avatar installments. When the first Avatar was in theaters, 3-D was being billed (again) as the future. Barack Obama was in the first year of his first term. Netflix was renting DVDs by mail.

“A lot has changed but a lot hasn’t,” producer Jon Landau said. “One of the things that has not changed is: Why do people turn to entertainment today? Just like they did when the first Avatar was released, they do it to escape, to escape the world in which we live.”

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever

It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Go batty for these 10 best vampire films

From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix You Need To Watch

Sci-fi movies are thin on the ground on Netflix. Movies can be hard to find, especially the classics. That's why we wanted to highlight a few of the best sci-fi gems on the service -- like Synchronic -- alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. There are also a few new movies in here like Spiderhead if you're looking for something new.
MOVIES
Polygon

10 action movies with older leads who don’t miss a beat

In the crowded field of Netflix original programming vying for viewer attention, it’s difficult to stand out and be noticed. There has to be something that causes the endless scrolling to stop for a moment, for the potential viewer to linger on a title in hopes that it will intrigue enough to warrant a press of the play button — a hook.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jon Landau
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Chinonye Chukwu
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Olivia Wilde
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Art#Love And Basketball#Vie#The Academy Awards
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History

In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival

In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October

Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special

Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A mostly forgotten slasher is getting reappraised by horror hardcores

Seasonal twists on horror subgenres is what makes the festive season so spectacular, as fans rally around one of the first big gimmicky slasher films in Black Christmas. Despite being rebooted twice to varying results (one which was incredibly bad, and the other only very bad), Black Christmas still doesn’t quite have the name recognition of some of its later down-the-line counterparts. A Canadian production, it was helmed by Bob Clark who followed up slasher success with a raunchy sex comedy in the form of Porky’s.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe

EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
MOVIES
IndieWire

20 Years Later, James Gunn Would Like You to Know He’s Still Mad About ‘Scooby-Doo’

Years before he became one of Hollywood’s top superhero movie directors, James Gunn wrote two live-action “Scooby Doo” movies. “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” both starred Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Neil Fanning as the beloved Hanna-Barbera characters, with Raja Gosnell directing both movies. While the material might seem like a natural fit for Gunn’s comedic sensibilities, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director is not thrilled with how the finished products. Gunn recently took to Twitter to air his grievances about what he saw as unnecessary interference from Warner Bros. on the films. When...
MOVIES
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy