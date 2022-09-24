Read full article on original website
Football Frenzy: HF-L, Penn Yan/Dundee dominate battles of unbeatens
Cougars, Scottish Mustangs assert themselves on Saturday afternoon
The Batavian
Boys varsity soccer gives up late goals to fall to HFL 5-3
Batavia Boys Varsity Soccer lost 5-3 at HFL on Friday night. Batavia was ahead 2-1 for most of the game but gave up late goals. Owen Halpin (#2) had 2 goals (PK and an assist by Alex Bartz #15) and Andrew Childs (#22) had one goal (assisted by Dima Havens (#18)). Goalkeeper Jack Pickard (#16) had another outstanding performance with 13 saves.
The Batavian
Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes
Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
The Batavian
It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature
The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
The Batavian
Pembroke girls knot up at 1-1 against Kendal
A girls soccer game between Pembroke and Kendall ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday. Karli Houseknecht scored early in the fourth minute of play. Putting the dragons up 1-0 in the first half. Kendall netted one in the middle of the second quarter scored by Ava Quintern. The Dragons...
The Batavian
Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
The Batavian
Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet
Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
westsidenewsny.com
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
The Batavian
Ann M. Zalenski
Ann M. Zalenski, age 88, of East Bethany passed away peacefully on Sunday September 25, 2022 at the Leroy Village Green Rehabilitation unit. She was born on June 22, 1934 in Alden to the late Raymond and Helena (Hamann) Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years; Joseph Zalenski Jr. and 11 of her siblings.
WKBW-TV
No charges against Buffalo firefighters involved in March incident at Blackthorn
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Months after a Buffalo firefighter was seriously hurt during an incident, at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub in South Buffalo, the 7News I-Team has learned charges are not being filed in this case. In March, the 7 News I-Team confirmed with the Buffalo Fire Department that...
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Bridge closure on Route 5 to start Friday
The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work.
Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo
Before the Bills took to the field in Miami, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo. The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.
Former Sabres player charged for violating order of protection
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced that former Sabres winger Tony McKegney was arraigned in Buffalo City Court back on July 8, and has been charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Read more here:
Russo brothers developing $35M, 144-unit Hamburg apartment complex
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Pleasant Creek subdivision in Hamburg is getting a new neighbor – an apartment complex developed by the same two brothers who started the 109-lot subdivision. Jeff and Joseph Russo are building a 144-unit, $35 million complex — the Village at Cedar Valley — that...
BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
