Batavia, NY

The Batavian

Boys varsity soccer gives up late goals to fall to HFL 5-3

Batavia Boys Varsity Soccer lost 5-3 at HFL on Friday night. Batavia was ahead 2-1 for most of the game but gave up late goals. Owen Halpin (#2) had 2 goals (PK and an assist by Alex Bartz #15) and Andrew Childs (#22) had one goal (assisted by Dima Havens (#18)). Goalkeeper Jack Pickard (#16) had another outstanding performance with 13 saves.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes

Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature

The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Pembroke girls knot up at 1-1 against Kendal

A girls soccer game between Pembroke and Kendall ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday. Karli Houseknecht scored early in the fourth minute of play. Putting the dragons up 1-0 in the first half. Kendall netted one in the middle of the second quarter scored by Ava Quintern. The Dragons...
KENDALL, NY
The Batavian

News 4 Buffalo

Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a  March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet

Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame

Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
LOCKPORT, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Ann M. Zalenski

Ann M. Zalenski, age 88, of East Bethany passed away peacefully on Sunday September 25, 2022 at the Leroy Village Green Rehabilitation unit. She was born on June 22, 1934 in Alden to the late Raymond and Helena (Hamann) Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years; Joseph Zalenski Jr. and 11 of her siblings.
EAST BETHANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
BUFFALO, NY

