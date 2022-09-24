ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

Roger Wink
2d ago

I found it humorous during pregame show how the focus was that DrinkWiz was mentored by the auburn coach and that was a good thing. And now they both proved they are terrible coaches and likely let go soon.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!

We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart praises Mizzou star freshman Luther Burden, who Georgia recruited

Kirby Smart knows Luther Burden is a big part of Missouri’s offense, and the star freshman has already made several big plays for the Tigers this season. Smart and Georgia will have to defend Burden this week, and he was asked about him at his Monday press conference. Smart said Burden’s matchup problems come from his size and elite skillset.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Allen Greene
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
WRBL News 3

Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.  The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.  Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details. 
OPELIKA, AL
KOMU

Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
WTVM

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Missouri Tigers#The Auburn Tigers#Athletic#2022 College#Bay Bee#Auburn Mizzou
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle

Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
FULTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Opelika-Auburn News

One dead after shooting in Opelika on Friday night

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night. OPD dispatch responded to a call regarding an assault with injuries Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue, according to a report. Police said...
OPELIKA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy