Roger Wink
2d ago
I found it humorous during pregame show how the focus was that DrinkWiz was mentored by the auburn coach and that was a good thing. And now they both proved they are terrible coaches and likely let go soon.
rockmnation.com
No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About 2 Prominent SEC Programs
Last Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers narrowly escaped a close game against the Tigers of Missouri. It was a pretty awful football game, and Paul Finebaum came away "depressed" about what he saw. There's a belief out there that Auburn will eventually move on from head coach Bryan Harsin. He...
Auburn football: Joel Klatt says Deion Sanders will be Tigers’ next HC
After witnessing Auburn football’s week four matchup against Missouri, it’s clear that head coach Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered on the Plains if something drastic doesn’t happen. Harsin led the Tigers to an embarrassing loss against Penn State before what may be an even more embarrassing win in the SEC opener last weekend.
Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers
The final details for Florida vs. Missouri have been ironed out.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reportedly changes destination following result of Missouri-Auburn game
SEC Network decision makers called an audible for “SEC Nation” this week, as the Saturday morning pregame show was expected to be at Missouri this week for the Georgia game. Instead, it announced the show would air from Ole Miss for the Kentucky game. The change happened after...
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
What Bryan Harsin said after beating the Missouri Tigers
Bryan Harsin liked the effort, energy, and focus of his team in Saturday's victory
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart praises Mizzou star freshman Luther Burden, who Georgia recruited
Kirby Smart knows Luther Burden is a big part of Missouri’s offense, and the star freshman has already made several big plays for the Tigers this season. Smart and Georgia will have to defend Burden this week, and he was asked about him at his Monday press conference. Smart said Burden’s matchup problems come from his size and elite skillset.
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
WTVM
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mexico teacher accused of abuse sues to get job back
A Mexico, Missouri, elementary school teacher accused of abusing a student has sued her former employer to get her job back. The post Mexico teacher accused of abuse sues to get job back appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle
Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
Columbia man arrested after early morning crash
Police arrested a man suspected of driving while intoxicated in a crash early Thursday in central Columbia. The post Columbia man arrested after early morning crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Opelika-Auburn News
One dead after shooting in Opelika on Friday night
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night. OPD dispatch responded to a call regarding an assault with injuries Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue, according to a report. Police said...
