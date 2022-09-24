ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Trouble brewing: Could an extinct Mississippi volcano lead to nationwide beer shortage?

 3 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — The largest carbon dioxide reserve in the U.S., located in Mississippi, is being contaminated by an extinct volcano and it could be a buzz kill for breweries.

A reservoir of carbon dioxide inside the “Jackson Dome” supplies the chemical compound to much of the country. However, according to TIME, the site owner attempted to drill new wells over the summer and found contaminated CO2.

Industry analysts worry that the shutdown of CO2 plants will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.

“It’s everything in beer,” said Hopper Seely, the president of Grind City Brewing Company. “Nobody wants to drink a flat beer.”

KCPQ that his company brews more than 3,700 gallons of beer weekly. They’re working on learning how to recapture carbon dioxide.

“It’s very expensive,” he explained. “It’s a lot of equipment and a lot of man hours. You’re usually capturing CO2 that was used during fermentation.”

According to NPR, the brewers struggled with shortages of CO2, aluminum cans and paper during the pandemic due to supply chain challenges. Now they are faced with price spikes as the gas becomes more scarce.

The contamination at Jackson Dome, combined with shutdowns and maintenance of some ammonia plants, whose byproduct is CO2, will likely impact the market, according to NPR.

The good news is that Paul Pflieger, communications director of the Compressed Gas Association trade group, told NPR that things might return to normal in a few months.

“We anticipate things to start reaching some normalcy in the next 30 to 60 days,” Pflieger said.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania spending $45M to establish 3 new state parks

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add three new state parks. Officials are set to announce Tuesday the parks will be at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Pa. funds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local first responders head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Local first responders are venturing far from home to help those in need. Crews from Murrysville Medic One, Rostraver West Newton Ambulance and Fayette EMS departed for Florida Monday evening as part of a national EMS response plan to provide assistance during Hurricane Ian. Ian became a major hurricane and...
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

McLEAN, Va. — (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry...
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Florida, here is what you need to do now

The National Hurricane Center is warning residents of Florida that Hurricane Ian is likely to be a major hurricane as it nears the state this week. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to become a major hurricane, a hurricane that is a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, as it moves in the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE
