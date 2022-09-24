Read full article on original website
Doesn’t this happen every year?!?! Come on people. Media will always try to keep us in fear of something TO COME. Call it hurricanes, earthquakes, elections, you name it. Not that they are not true, but this has happened and will always will…
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
WJCL
Hurricane Ian could lead to top 10 highest tide, coastal flooding for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible in our area as Hurricane Ian approaches Georgia and South Carolina. The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Florida later this week. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WJCL
Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at...
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Ian approaches
Above: WJCL's Melissa Hall provides a Facebook Live update on the tropical storm watch. Update 11 a.m.: Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are now under a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch, according to the National Weather Service. A storm surge watch means life-threatening inundation from rising water moving...
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian: Latest spaghetti models, maps and tracking storm's path to Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're tracking Hurricane Ian as it makes its way towards the United States. View the above video for the latest forecast from WJCL 22 News meteorologists. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.
WJCL
Ian Strengthens: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama in potential path of season's 2nd major hurricane
The exact path of Tropical Storm Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Sunday evening, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across...
WJCL
Tropical storm force winds, flooding possible as Hurricane Ian approaches Georgia, South Carolina
There is still uncertainty in what path Hurricane Ian will take as it moves from Florida to the Southeast. But it appears likely that Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry will see impacts beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category...
Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2. What impacts will Georgia see?
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm in the Caribbean Monday afternoon, and the storm will continue to strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is projected to become to a powerful Category 4 storm before approaching Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist...
WJCL
Look familiar? Tropical Storm Ian's path similar to 2004's Hurricane Charley
Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strike Florida as a powerful hurricane, is giving some Floridians flashbacks to Hurricane Charley. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach major hurricane strength Tuesday. In 2004, Charley hit the Sunshine State as a...
'It would be game over': Georgia farmers anxious, concerned about damage from another hurricane
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Lots of Central Georgians are anxiously watching the forecast for Hurricane Ian, including farmers. Some say they're still hurting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple to see how they were affected then, and what another hurricane could mean for them.
WJCL
Georgia AAA says now is the time to prepare your car ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Whether you're evacuating or staying put, making sure your car is storm ready is paramount. Georgia AAA spokesperson tells WJCL 22 News to make sure your car is filled up by Wednesday. She also says to make sure you're staying on top of regular maintenance. "So...
CSRA may see severe weather from Hurricane Ian: How you can prepare
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida’s coast in the coming days and the CSRA is expected to see severe weather if the weakened storm rolls through at the end of the week. We don’t get full force hurricanes, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready for any severe storms from […]
WJCL
Chatham County has all hands on deck to help with storm preparations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Officials are spending this week preparing for storm effects and they stress that the community should be as well. It’s a busy week for Chatham Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Jones. “That first graphic is the probability of storm force winds,” said Jones....
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Mcintosh County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
Metro Atlanta keeps eye on Tropical Storm Ian’s effect later in week
As Tropical Storm Ian has Florida under a state of emergency, Georgia forecasters and officials are keeping a wary eye o...
