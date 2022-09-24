ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 34

Gooberheimer
2d ago

There’s no way Biden remembers anything from yesterday, much less an event happening a year ago. Dude’s brain dead.

Reply
47
sly J
1d ago

We have to VOTE al democrats out of office in November or we will be a China rule. Biden is mirroring Xi .monitoring us with cameras. degrading cash so he can go electronic . Biden is destroying our country like Obama tried for 8 years. We need to take our country back. from the demarats Hoorah 🇺🇸

Reply
12
Skip Wilson
1d ago

well ya know...ya can't apologize for an incident that did or did not happen in the midst of something that isn't happening ...the border is secure....not!!!

Reply(2)
8
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Magnus
Daily Mail

'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Migrant Crisis#Whips#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Haitian#Democrats#Homeland Security
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer

Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy