There’s no way Biden remembers anything from yesterday, much less an event happening a year ago. Dude’s brain dead.
We have to VOTE al democrats out of office in November or we will be a China rule. Biden is mirroring Xi .monitoring us with cameras. degrading cash so he can go electronic . Biden is destroying our country like Obama tried for 8 years. We need to take our country back. from the demarats Hoorah 🇺🇸
well ya know...ya can't apologize for an incident that did or did not happen in the midst of something that isn't happening ...the border is secure....not!!!
Related
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Trump says he ‘can’t imagine’ being indicted, argues it wouldn’t deter running again
Trump Ridiculed After Calling for His Reinstatement: 'Ridiculous at Best'
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 34