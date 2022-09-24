Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO