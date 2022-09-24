Read full article on original website
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Seafood and soul sounds in Heritage Park
There was a bounty of seafood and cooking smells enticing enough on their own to lure residents into Slidell's Heritage Park for the St. Tammany Crab Festival on Sept. 10-11. But there was than just good food. There was 22 hours of live music, mostly R&B and soul, from multiple performers over two days and nights, and all hosted by longtime Q93 DJ talk show host Wild Wayne, who is now also the public address announcer for Pelicans home games in the Smoothie King Center. In addition, there were free carnival rides, vintage vehicles, tours of Bayou Bonfouca, a Kid's Corner, Playstation competitions, rolling cart rides, laser tag games and more. There was something for everyone at this year's festival and enough crab for them all.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundtion to Hold 13th Annual Fundraising Event October 13
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) will host its annual flagship fundraiser “A Wild Night” on October 13 at 6 p.m. at the Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. A Wild Night is an opportunity for conservationists across the state to gather in celebration...
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
L'Observateur
LDWF Announces Next Set of Dates for Free Fishing Courses
The new Fishing Course Series launched by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) last month was well received, and we are happy to announce the addition of courses across Louisiana. The next group of courses will be offered in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles, and Natchitoches areas. In addition to Intro to Fishing Courses, LDWF has added a Beginner Catfishing Course and courses offered to “All Ages” to encourage parents and/or guardians to participate with their children.
L'Observateur
St. James Parish Hospital announces upcoming classes & events
LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital announced the following classes and events for Fall 2022. Event information and schedules are subject to change. Visit www.sjph.org/events for the latest information or to register online for classes and events. Individuals who do not have access to a computer, need to schedule...
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
Daily Beast
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair. After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com
Chief Randy Fandal's big cook-off is back in Olde Towne Slidell
There’s more to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood and BBQ Cook-Off on Oct. 1 than good food. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular event returns this year to its original location in Olde Towne, where organizers hope to draw thousands to the family-friendly festival benefiting the Community Christian Concern.
Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through September, here’s how to sign up
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign. Registration is currently open, and will last until Wednesday, Sep. 28. You can sign up by visiting the Salvation Army Church Location on Brookstown Dr. on Monday, Sep....
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
q973radio.com
This Hallmark Christmas Movie Will Be Filmed Entirely In Louisiana
It’s good to see movie industry using Louisiana more and more — and Ascension Parish was chosen as the filming location for the Hallmark movie “My Southern Family Christmas.”. Here’s the description of the movie:. “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to...
Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’
There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river.
L'Observateur
The 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week Spotlights the Importance of Fire Escape Planning
LaPlace, LA (Grassroots Newswire) – During the week of October 9, 2022, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) observes the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™, the longest-running public health observance in the United States. The timing of the annual event commemorates the date of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.1.
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25
COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
