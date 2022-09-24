ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

NOLA.com

Seafood and soul sounds in Heritage Park

There was a bounty of seafood and cooking smells enticing enough on their own to lure residents into Slidell's Heritage Park for the St. Tammany Crab Festival on Sept. 10-11. But there was than just good food. There was 22 hours of live music, mostly R&B and soul, from multiple performers over two days and nights, and all hosted by longtime Q93 DJ talk show host Wild Wayne, who is now also the public address announcer for Pelicans home games in the Smoothie King Center. In addition, there were free carnival rides, vintage vehicles, tours of Bayou Bonfouca, a Kid's Corner, Playstation competitions, rolling cart rides, laser tag games and more. There was something for everyone at this year's festival and enough crab for them all.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Announces Next Set of Dates for Free Fishing Courses

The new Fishing Course Series launched by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) last month was well received, and we are happy to announce the addition of courses across Louisiana. The next group of courses will be offered in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles, and Natchitoches areas. In addition to Intro to Fishing Courses, LDWF has added a Beginner Catfishing Course and courses offered to “All Ages” to encourage parents and/or guardians to participate with their children.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Parish Hospital announces upcoming classes & events

LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital announced the following classes and events for Fall 2022. Event information and schedules are subject to change. Visit www.sjph.org/events for the latest information or to register online for classes and events. Individuals who do not have access to a computer, need to schedule...
LUTCHER, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Chief Randy Fandal's big cook-off is back in Olde Towne Slidell

There’s more to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood and BBQ Cook-Off on Oct. 1 than good food. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular event returns this year to its original location in Olde Towne, where organizers hope to draw thousands to the family-friendly festival benefiting the Community Christian Concern.
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’

There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

The 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week Spotlights the Importance of Fire Escape Planning

LaPlace, LA (Grassroots Newswire) – During the week of October 9, 2022, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) observes the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™, the longest-running public health observance in the United States. The timing of the annual event commemorates the date of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.1.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25

COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
GRAMERCY, LA

