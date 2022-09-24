There was a bounty of seafood and cooking smells enticing enough on their own to lure residents into Slidell's Heritage Park for the St. Tammany Crab Festival on Sept. 10-11. But there was than just good food. There was 22 hours of live music, mostly R&B and soul, from multiple performers over two days and nights, and all hosted by longtime Q93 DJ talk show host Wild Wayne, who is now also the public address announcer for Pelicans home games in the Smoothie King Center. In addition, there were free carnival rides, vintage vehicles, tours of Bayou Bonfouca, a Kid's Corner, Playstation competitions, rolling cart rides, laser tag games and more. There was something for everyone at this year's festival and enough crab for them all.

