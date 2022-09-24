Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character
Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
Mila Kunis opens up about how she dealt with husband Ashton Kutcher’s health scare
CNN — Mila Kunis is sharing more about her husband Ashton Kutcher’s recent battle with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis. Kutcher had revealed his illness during an episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” saying he experienced a two-year battle with a rare form of vasculitis that left him temporarily unable to see or hear.
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Billboard
Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in First ‘The Mother’ Teaser: Watch
Jennifer Lopez has a unique parenting style in the first teaser for The Mother. Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up years before in The Mother, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Courteney Cox Regretted Her Plastic Surgery, So Now She’s ‘As Natural As I Can Be’
Courteney Cox went from plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to being 'as natural' as she can be, relying on skincare and wellness and embracing her natural look.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’
Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Celebrate Daughter Taylor’s 12th Birthday: ‘We Are So Proud’
So loved! Christina Hall (née Haack) and Tarek El Moussa’s daughter Taylor turned 12 years old — and her blended family went all out for her birthday. “Happy Birthday Taylor 💕! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been 😱,” the Christina on the Coast […]
Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date In Rare Photos
Date night! Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz enjoyed a romantic evening together in New York City on Thursday, September 22. The couple were both dressed casually, as they appeared to head to get in their car after having a lengthy dinner date. Both actors looked like they had a splendid evening together.
The Ringer
‘The Kardashians’ Bombshell Premiere, Adam Levine’s Cheating Rumors, and ‘Do Revenge’
The Kardashians Season 2 premiere revealed more of the drama going on behind the scenes between Kourtney, Tristan, and their second child. Adam Levine is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by several different women. This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Netflix teen comedy Do Revenge. And why did Jodie Comer delete most of the photos of Sandra Oh from her Instagram?
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and...
