ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character

Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bloom
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Shiri Appleby
Person
Vella Lovell
Person
Aline Brosh Mckenna
Person
Zoë Chao
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rom Com#Film Star
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’

Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

‘The Kardashians’ Bombshell Premiere, Adam Levine’s Cheating Rumors, and ‘Do Revenge’

The Kardashians Season 2 premiere revealed more of the drama going on behind the scenes between Kourtney, Tristan, and their second child. Adam Levine is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by several different women. This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Netflix teen comedy Do Revenge. And why did Jodie Comer delete most of the photos of Sandra Oh from her Instagram?
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy