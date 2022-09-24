1 adult transported from rollover wreck on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded at 2:39 pm to a rollover collision at the 5500 block near Reinli Street on the northbound Interstate 35 highway.

ATCEMS tweeted that one adult patient involved in the collision has sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center.

EMS is evaluating two additional patients who received minor injuries.

The tweet said to expect delays around the area of the collision.

