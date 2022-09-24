St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is in the prime of his illustrious career, a career in which he has taken home his share of hardware. Arenado is a seven-time National League All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove award winner and four-time Silver Slugger. Arenado has finished top-10 in National League MVP voting five different times and made the playoffs three times. But Tuesday night, accomplished something for the first time in his ten-year career: a division title.

