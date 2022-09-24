ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cardinals Took A Unique Approach With Adam Wainwright

Normally dominant in the month of September, Adam Wainwright has run into some problems this year. In five starts this month, the St. Louis Cardinals veteran ace is 2-2 with a 6.26 ERA, with his most recent start being one where he allowed four runs in just three innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arenado Wins First Division Title of 10-Year Career as Cardinals Clinch

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is in the prime of his illustrious career, a career in which he has taken home his share of hardware. Arenado is a seven-time National League All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove award winner and four-time Silver Slugger. Arenado has finished top-10 in National League MVP voting five different times and made the playoffs three times. But Tuesday night, accomplished something for the first time in his ten-year career: a division title.
