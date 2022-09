Northport beat Huntington 6-0 Friday in gils soccer.

Midfielder Alexa Meinen (17) scored two goals for the Tigers, who boosted their record to 6-1.

Mairead Gayer, Marryn Gruhn, Lili Romano and Sarah Winnegar scored one each for Northport.

Goalie Reese Rinaldi had 15 saves for Huntington.

The Blue Devils are 1-5 for the year.

SportsRecruits.com says she Meinen committed to George Washington University.