Presidential Election

Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
msn.com

Capitol rioter accused of bringing the stun gun that was used on cop Michael Fanone was given one of the harshest sentences yet

Slide 1 of 4: Republicans face a potential backlash in November after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A new WSJ poll shows Democrats gaining ground among independent and women voters. Here's an overview of three plans Senate Republicans put forward to financially support families. Republicans spent much of the year pummeling Democrats on inflation and hoping to cruise on a "red wave" in the November midterm elections. But the huge swell they once envisioned may end up being more of a ripple instead.There are mounting signs of a backlash for Republicans after the Supreme Court tossed out Roe v. Wade in June. A recent Wall Street Journal poll shows Democrats making steady gains among women, independents, and young voters. Part of it may also be tied to recent Democratic victories on their economic and climate agenda, gun safety, and improved healthcare access for veterans.Some Republican lawmakers have released proposals meant to showcase the party's support for families in more modest ways, reflecting a conservative reluctance to back a sizable expansion of the safety net. The GOP has staunchly opposed President Joe Biden's ambitious proposals for childcare, paid leave, and monthly checks to parents.Here's an overview of three plans that Senate Republicans put forward to financially support families.Read the original article on Business Insider.
msn.com

Column: Trump isn't on the ballot. But you can thank him for high voter turnout, again

Four years after voters set a modern record for turnout in a midterm election, they seem poised to do so again. The most recent NBC News poll, consistent with other surveys, found 64% of those responding had a high interest in voting in the Nov. 8 election, registering a "9" or "10" on a 10-point scale. That's more than the poll found at the same point in 2018, when 114 million voters cast ballots in the highest turnout rate for a midterm election since 1914.
