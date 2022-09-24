Saturday marked the dawning of Bill Pearson Day in Deadwood, following Friday night’s proclamation made by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., just prior to the Marshall Tucker Band set at the Deadwood Jam. Pearson was honored for 30 years of volunteer service to the Deadwood Jam, including 10 years as Jam Chairman. He was also recognized for being highly instrumental in bringing the Jam’s new venue, Outlaw Square, to fruition and for securing staunch financial sponsorship support for the Jam, enabling it to transition to its free admission status. Pearson was also honored at Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting.

