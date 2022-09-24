Clinicians should work closely with patients with ADPKD to foster an open dialogue and develop a personalized care plan to help manage their pain. In the United States, an estimated 140,000 adults currently live with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a genetic condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop on and enlarge both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure. ADPKD, the most common genetic kidney disorder, is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure, requiring either dialysis or a transplant in about 50% of all impacted patients. Worse yet, most patients—as many as six in 10—suffer from chronic pain caused by ADPKD.

