ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoK47_0i8zGsnL00

Collier County officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as it moves toward Florida.

Hurricane hazards include storm surges, heavy rainfall, inland flooding, high winds, tornadoes, and rip currents.

WATCH NOW: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Officials are asking for help, they say it's essential that your family be ready before a storm approaches and that you have a 72-Hour Disaster Survival Kit prepared. Remember, the first 72 are up to you! Stronger category storms may require you to have a 5-7-day kit.

Collier County encourages all residents to sign up for Alert Collier, the County's mass notification system. When you sign up with Alert Collier, you can enter up to five addresses within the County boundaries that you would like to receive emergency alerts. For example, enter your home, work, relative, school, or other meaningful address. Then, you will receive a notification if an alert is issued for that location.

Register at www.AlertCollier.com or call 3-1-1 within Collier County.

After this update, the Collier County Board of County Commissioners called an emergency special meeting on Sunday to review the status of Tropical Storm Ian.

Notice is hereby given that the Collier County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency special meeting on Sunday, September 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida. The meeting will be broadcast live and close captioned on Collier Television .

The Board’s agenda will include, but is not limited to, the following:

  • An update on the status of Tropical Storm Ian and its effects on Collier County
  • Determination of Necessity of Declaring a State of Emergency
  • Discuss any appropriate action for the Board to take
Collier County Board of County Commissioners

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Government
City
Tamiami, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC 2

City of Marco Island Issues Voluntary Evacuations

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – (September 27, 2022) The City of Marco Island encourages residents and visitors to voluntarily evacuate the Island in the face of Hurricane Ian. Given the strength and uncertainty of the track of Hurricane Ian, there is a potential threat to life and property. The threat is not yet imminent, but the timeline is less than 36 hours until the Island may be subject to 4-7 feet of storm surge, flooded roads and power outages.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Hurricanes#Government Center#Tropical Storm Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County issues voluntary evacuation, will open voluntary shelters

Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for those living in immediate coastal areas, west and south of US-41 in low-lying flood-prone areas and mobile homes. Collier County was the first county in Southwest Florida to issue a State of Emergency. People who live there have been preparing, and the county will open four voluntary shelters and a special needs shelter on Tuesday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency. Declaring an emergency allows the county to enforce emergency operations and act quickly if the course of the storm changes. This was declared early Sunday after the Board of County Commissioners held an emergency special meeting. Despite the declaration, there are no...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school closures due to Hurricane Ian

The following Southwest Florida school, colleges, and universities are closed due to Hurricane Ian. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy