Collier County prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

Collier County officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as it moves toward Florida.

Hurricane hazards include storm surges, heavy rainfall, inland flooding, high winds, tornadoes, and rip currents.

WATCH NOW: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Officials are asking for help, they say it's essential that your family be ready before a storm approaches and that you have a 72-Hour Disaster Survival Kit prepared. Remember, the first 72 are up to you! Stronger category storms may require you to have a 5-7-day kit.

Collier County encourages all residents to sign up for Alert Collier, the County's mass notification system. When you sign up with Alert Collier, you can enter up to five addresses within the County boundaries that you would like to receive emergency alerts. For example, enter your home, work, relative, school, or other meaningful address. Then, you will receive a notification if an alert is issued for that location.

Register at www.AlertCollier.com or call 3-1-1 within Collier County.

After this update, the Collier County Board of County Commissioners called an emergency special meeting on Sunday to review the status of Tropical Storm Ian.

Notice is hereby given that the Collier County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency special meeting on Sunday, September 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida. The meeting will be broadcast live and close captioned on Collier Television .



The Board’s agenda will include, but is not limited to, the following:



An update on the status of Tropical Storm Ian and its effects on Collier County

Determination of Necessity of Declaring a State of Emergency

Discuss any appropriate action for the Board to take

Collier County Board of County Commissioners