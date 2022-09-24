I am writing this letter in strong support of Kim Healy for election to the CT State House of Representatives. I first met Kim during a campaigning event when I ran for Wilton’s P&Z in Fall 2019. Immediately, I was impressed by her intelligence and enthusiasm for the community. Kim told me about all of her volunteer service, including her time as treasurer for the Wilton Library. Kim has also served on the Wilton Conservation Commission and is a strong proponent for a sustainable and healthy environment. From our first meeting, it was clear to me that someone like Kim could be a great advocate for others. Accordingly, it was of no surprise to me when she was elected last fall to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO