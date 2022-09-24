Read full article on original website
Governor's Masthead Governor Lamont Leads New England Governors in Urging Congress To Approve Supplemental Aid Package for Home Heating Assistance
Governor Ned Lamont and the governors of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont yesterday sent the following letter to Congressional leaders thanking them for their longstanding support of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and expressing their support for President Joe Biden’s request for an emergency supplemental aid package that will provide additional federal funding for home heating assistance this winter. You can read the letter below.
National Federation of Independent Businesses Endorses Bob Hebert for State Rep
The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Connecticut PAC has endorsed Bob Hebert for his candidacy for the Connecticut General Assembly in this November's election. The NFIB is the leading small-business association in the nation, with thousands of Connecticut members representing a cross-section of the state's economy. For more than...
Wilton Letter: Strong Support for Kim Healy, CT State House of Representatives
I am writing this letter in strong support of Kim Healy for election to the CT State House of Representatives. I first met Kim during a campaigning event when I ran for Wilton’s P&Z in Fall 2019. Immediately, I was impressed by her intelligence and enthusiasm for the community. Kim told me about all of her volunteer service, including her time as treasurer for the Wilton Library. Kim has also served on the Wilton Conservation Commission and is a strong proponent for a sustainable and healthy environment. From our first meeting, it was clear to me that someone like Kim could be a great advocate for others. Accordingly, it was of no surprise to me when she was elected last fall to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen.
Carmel High School Music Students Accepted to All-State
Congratulations to our Carmel High School students who were accepted into the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensembles taking place in Rochester, NY, this December. We are so proud of our students and look forward to watching them perform!. Maureen Henshaw – Chorus. Kyle Grgecic – Chorus. Saanvi Prasad...
Cultural Alliance Business Supports the Arts Breakfast on Oct 13
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut is bringing back the Business Supports the Arts Breakfast. Known as one of the region’s premier networking events, the breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Danbury Fair mall in the Apple Store wing. It was not held in person for the past two years because of the pandemic.
