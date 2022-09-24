The final multimedia block celebration is coming to Midtown. Captain America, Peppa Pig, Jimmy Smits and the precise Stanley Cup might be readily available this weekend for PaleyWKND, a free, family-friendly avenue pageant of leisure, media, sports activities and gaming. The two-day extravaganza offered by the Paley Center for Media will characteristic costumed characters, superstar appearances, immersive and digital actuality experiences, TV and film screenings and interactive shows from the foremost sports activities leagues alongside 52nd St. between Fifth and Sixth Aves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO