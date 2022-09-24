Read full article on original website
KTLO
Gronkowski throws 4 TD passes in South Dakota State win over Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Mark Gronowski threw a career-high four touchdown passes and South Dakota State defeated Missouri State 28-14 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener matching top-five FCS teams. Gronowski threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Zach Heins and 40 yards to Jadon Janke...
KYTV
Organizations in the Ozarks prepare to help with Hurricane Ian in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to strike the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane as early as Wednesday. And a couple of organizations in the Ozarks are ready to assist. Volunteers with Convoy of Hope packed 5,000 bags of groceries on Monday. Volunteers plan to box...
anglerschannel.com
Ells Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Sept. 26, 2022) – Boater Matt Ells of Shell Knob, Missouri, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri. The tournament, hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Ozark Division. Ells earned $10,749 for his victory.
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two electric line crews and support staff from Springfield City Utilities left Tuesday morning to help with hurricane recovery efforts in Florida. The crews will stage with other line workers to see where most of the help will be needed after Ian makes landfall. CU tries to...
KYTV
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Researchers at the University of Missouri (MU) report they have discovered the Asian longhorned tick in northern Missouri. This is the first time the insect has been spotted in this region, but not the first time in the state. According to MU, the Asian longhorned tick...
KYTV
The Place: Designed for Life women’s conference returns to Springfield!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s Designed for Life women’s conference is back for 2022! The event will take place on two back-to-back weekends on October 13-15 at the Great Southern Bank Arena and October 20-22 at James River Church. The event will also feature speakers from all over the world including Ruth Nordström of Sweden, Brandi Carrano of Spain, Bianca Olthoff of California, and Rich & DawnCheré Wilkerson of Miami, FL.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KYTV
Man injured after struck by a vehicle near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man suffered injuries after a vehicle struck him at a busy intersection near Missouri State University. Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell and Grand around 1 p.m. on Monday. Police say the man was walking northbound across Grand. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Campbell, turning west on Grand, when it hit the pedestrian.
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
KYTV
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has slowed traffic near Missouri State University in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street and National Avenue. The crash involves five vehicles, including a trash truck. Investigators say a...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
KYTV
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man and a woman died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark on Saturday. Investigators say officers shot Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey after a high-speed chase ended in a crash. Investigators say officers opened fire after Shafer pulled out a gun. As it turns out,...
