Alberto Polanco, 20 of Roxbury was arrested and charged for allegedly firing gunshots at an on-duty police officer on Sept. 25. At 6:09 p.m. officers responded to a gunshot incident picked up by their ShotSpotter software. According to the Boston Police Department, Polanco allegedly shot at an officer wearing plain clothes as the officer was conducting an investigation. However, the gunshot ended up hitting the officer’s unmarked car instead, according to Boston 25 news. Despite the officer being unstruck, the officer was still taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO