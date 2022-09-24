ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge

Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
whdh.com

Man allegedly hits person with cinder block at Alewife Station, flees

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man the agency said hit a man in the hand with a cinder block. According to a Transit Police tweet, officers responded to Alewife for a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim said he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The man then picked up a cinder block and allegedly hit the victim in the hand “several times” as the victim blocked the assault.
MassLive.com

Roxbury man charged with shooting at plain-clothes Boston police officer

Alberto Polanco, 20 of Roxbury was arrested and charged for allegedly firing gunshots at an on-duty police officer on Sept. 25. At 6:09 p.m. officers responded to a gunshot incident picked up by their ShotSpotter software. According to the Boston Police Department, Polanco allegedly shot at an officer wearing plain clothes as the officer was conducting an investigation. However, the gunshot ended up hitting the officer’s unmarked car instead, according to Boston 25 news. Despite the officer being unstruck, the officer was still taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
nbcboston.com

Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Appears in Court

A man appeared in court to face multiple charges Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds and striking a Boston police officer's vehicle Sunday evening in Roxbury. Alberto Polanco, 20, of Roxbury, was arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court to face charges that include assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a welling, according to the Boston Police Department.
