Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
WCVB
Boston man accused of shooting at plainclothes officer held for dangerousness hearing
A Roxbury man was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of shooting at a plainclothes officer Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Felipe Colon said the shots were fired at the plainclothes officer around 6:09 p.m., while the officer was in an unmarked car in the area of 43 Waumbeck St.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
whdh.com
Man allegedly hits person with cinder block at Alewife Station, flees
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man the agency said hit a man in the hand with a cinder block. According to a Transit Police tweet, officers responded to Alewife for a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim said he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The man then picked up a cinder block and allegedly hit the victim in the hand “several times” as the victim blocked the assault.
Gardner’s mayor said 20 Mass. schools got bomb threats Tuesday; police said 3
Reported threats to two schools in Ashburnham shortly locked down the town’s high school and middle school on Tuesday morning. Later in the day, the mayor of Gardner claimed nearly 20 other schools in Massachusetts had received similar threats — a claim state police did not verify. Police...
liveboston617.org
Officer Nearly Assassinated in Brazen and Targeted ShooTing by H-Block Gang Member in Roxbury
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 18:00 hours, a Boston Police officer assigned to District E-13’s Drug Control Unit was nearly shot and killed while in his vehicle conducting an investigation at 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to the officer and other witnesses, the suspect approached the...
Roxbury man charged with shooting at plain-clothes Boston police officer
Alberto Polanco, 20 of Roxbury was arrested and charged for allegedly firing gunshots at an on-duty police officer on Sept. 25. At 6:09 p.m. officers responded to a gunshot incident picked up by their ShotSpotter software. According to the Boston Police Department, Polanco allegedly shot at an officer wearing plain clothes as the officer was conducting an investigation. However, the gunshot ended up hitting the officer’s unmarked car instead, according to Boston 25 news. Despite the officer being unstruck, the officer was still taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
Police: Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
Sturbridge Police seek public’s help identifying man
The police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in Sturbridge
Evaluation expected soon for man charged with fatal stabbing in Worcester restaurant
WORCESTER — An evaluation of the mental fitness of Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant, is expected within the next two to three weeks, his lawyer said Monday. Robert M. Griffin, Asencio’s lawyer, said Monday in Worcester...
nbcboston.com
Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Appears in Court
A man appeared in court to face multiple charges Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds and striking a Boston police officer's vehicle Sunday evening in Roxbury. Alberto Polanco, 20, of Roxbury, was arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court to face charges that include assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a welling, according to the Boston Police Department.
Mass. Man accused of raping women by impersonating Uber driver held without bail
A Hyde Park man accused of impersonating an Uber driver to target women outside college dorms and downtown bars was ordered held without bail Monday on rape and indecent assault and battery charges from 2017, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. William Mancortes, 43, pretended to be an...
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
Pawtucket woman convicted of assaulting pregnant victim
Celena Vieira was arrested in November 2020 after prosecutors said she pointed a gun at the victim and fired several shots in her direction.
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
