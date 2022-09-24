ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bridges' OT fumble recovery seals Auburn's win over Missouri

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVf2a_0i8z9RMy00

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cayden Bridges recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Auburn a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri in an SEC opener on Saturday.

Missouri (2-2) running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before a potential game-winning touchdown, and Bridges landed on it to seal the victory for Auburn (3-1).

“I think everybody in that locker room is exhausted, in a good way,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “I told our players I’m proud of them. They did what they needed to do to win the football game.”

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson got a second chance and hit a 39-yard field goal to give the hosts the lead in overtime. Missouri jumped offsides on Carlson’s first try, from 44 yards out, which was missed.

“It’s just believing that crazy things will happen,” Carlson said. “That’s what happens in this stadium.”

Carlson’s field goal was the only scoring after halftime. Auburn scored both of its touchdowns in the first quarter, and Missouri tied it up with its own two touchdowns in the second quarter.

The teams combined for 12 consecutive punts in the second half before Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Missouri 30-yard line with 1:37 remaining. Auburn was a perfect 3 for 3 on fourth-and-short before the late stop.

“I thought we had the first down,” Harsin said. ”... It was 6 inches, maybe, right? It felt like from what we had done and what we talked about that we could get that.”

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation. Missouri played for the final field goal following a 39-yard pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett in the final minute.

“To lose that way — really twice — is just devastating for our locker room and our coaches,” Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Just stinks. Hard to take.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: The pressure will only increase on Drinkwitz, who is now 13-14 in his tenure with the Tigers. Missouri’s offense struggled after halftime, going three-and-out on five of its seven possessions.

“That was the team I knew I had going into the season,” Drinkwitz said. “The team I know I have going forward. I’ll go to bat with those guys anytime. ... I’m not gonna flinch.”

Auburn: The wild finish will help Harsin, whose job security was in question after a 29-point home loss to Penn State last weekend. Still, Auburn finished with only 217 yards of total offense and averaged just 3.3 yards per snap.

“We struggled in some of our pass protection, no question...,” Harsin said of the offensive struggles. “It’s not going to go away until we fix some of our own problems.”

ENDING THE DROUGHT

Auburn entered Saturday as one of only four FBS teams with zero defensive takeaways this season. The hosts forced two turnovers against Missouri, and both were crucial to the victory.

The takeaway drought ended in the first quarter, when edge rusher Derick Hall intercepted a pass off a deflection from cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett.

Auburn scored one of its two touchdowns off of the interception, then sealed the win on Peat’s fumble on the final play.

OVER .500 IN OVERTIME

With the win, Auburn moved to an all-time winning record in overtime games at 9-8. The Tigers are 7-4 at home in overtime but just 2-6 in SEC overtime games.

Missouri returns home to face No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night. Auburn hosts LSU on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Seals#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Auburn#Sec
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge orders probation for Georgia man caught in Mobile-based fish trafficking sting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Columbus, Ga., man who pleaded guilty to a fish trafficking charge will not to go to prison, a federal judge ruled Friday. Cuong Duc Bui pleaded guilty in June to fish trafficking and attempted fish trafficking. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Bui to five years’ probation and fined him $25,000. The judge also imposed restrictions on his ability to sell seafood and work in the industry. In addition, the defendant will not be allowed to have more than 10 pounds of seafood.
MOBILE, AL
wcbi.com

Winona shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery County, Ala.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend was arrested after a day on the run. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says 53-year-old Willie Richardson was arrested today. Deputies say the shooting happened early Sunday morning. No update has been posted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Joint task force discovers drug-dealing by cell phone, makes trafficking arrest in Auburn

After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge and other charges. Cindy Zheng, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of drug trafficking, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy