Red Wagon Farm hosts their 39th Annual Pumpkin Festival

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday now until the end of October, you can visit the Pumpkin Festival at Red Wagon Farms.

Enjoy the 5-acre corn maze, the wagon ride through the scarecrows, food, kid-friendly activities and as many pumpkins as you can carry for $10.

The sunflower field will make for a wonderful backdrop for pictures with your family and the entire family can enjoy the corn kernel pit, giant Jenga and corn hole.

Find more info and purchase tickets here .

