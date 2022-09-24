ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Earl Jones reportedly ‘winding down’ as voice of Darth Vader, but replacement will sound familiar

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ljff8_0i8z7kgp00

(NEXSTAR) – James Earl Jones is reportedly seeking something akin to an honorable discharge from the never-ending “Star Wars.”

The 91-year-old actor, who has voiced Darth Vader across multiple entries in the sci-fi franchise since 1977, had reportedly “signed off” on plans to replace Vader’s upcoming dialogue with a blend of archival recordings and A.I. technology after hearing how well the new tech could mimic his trademark voice, according to Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair briefly touched on Jones’ decision in an article published Friday, which focused on the Ukrainian start-up tasked by Lucasfilm with replicating the veteran actor’s voice for the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

What’s in Disney’s $5,000 Star Wars cocktail?

The article specifically noted that the Ukrainian company, called Respeecher, was hired to help out with the new dialogue “now that Jones’s voice has altered with age and he has stepped back from the role.”

Matthew Wood, a sound editor at Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Sound studios, further told the outlet that Jones “had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character.” Not particularly surprising, considering he last voiced Vader in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Wood indicated, however, that Jones is still somewhat involved in the franchise, and lends advice to the editors on the character’s future appearances. He also described Jones as a “benevolent grandfather” when asked by Vanity Fair to outline the actor’s contribution to Vader’s most recent turns in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

It’s unclear what plans Disney and Lucasfilm have for Darth Vader in upcoming projects, but if history is any indication, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. More than 45 years after his debut, the character has continued to appear in films, television series, animated programs and video games — all mediums which, seemingly, will soon need to rely on synthesized speech.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
WNCT

Trial begins for man accused of killing Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The trial began Monday morning for a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy. Ray Kelly is accused of the death of Sergeant William Conley Jumper, 52, following a traffic stop on October 20, 2020. Kelly repeatedly objected to the proceedings. While in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#S Voice#Disney Studios#Film Star#A I Technology#Vanity Fair#Ukrainian#Skywalker Sound
WNCT

Two women charged in Carteret County home break-in

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Havelock have been arrested and charged in a breaking and entering of a home and larceny that was reported. The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received the call of the break-in on Saturday and were quickly able to identify the suspects and recover the majority of […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating death of store clerk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department’s detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a convenience store clerk that happened Monday night. Officials responded around 8:30 p.m. to Amigos Tobacco Shop at 1112 N. Greene Street. A customer found Zahran Jaghama, 44, with serious injuries from what appeared to be […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WNCT

Teen crashes Mercedes into Colorado home while fleeing party bust: police

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a home after a police pursuit, authorities say. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they received a noise complaint around 9:45 p.m. regarding a party that was being held in Highlands Ranch, a community roughly 20 miles south of Denver.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
WNCT

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and other officials were on the scene of a shooting that left a person dead on Monday. Officials tell WNCT’s Claire Curry they were called to a home on Reyes Verdin Lane off Bennett’s Bridge Road, not far from Albertson, around 3:30 p.m. Emergency responders said […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston police investigating shooting that injures 19-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning where a 19-year-old was injured. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards spoke with Kinston councilman Chris Suggs, who said a 19-year-old was reported shot at the 600 block of Larkspur Road in the Greenmead neighborhood, not far from the school. Kinston police reported the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy