‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Return For Netflix Reboot
Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
Popculture
Netflix's New Rom-Com Starring 'Game of Thrones' Alum Hits Top 10 in More Than 80 Countries
Tom Hopper, who had a four-episode arc in Game of Thrones Season 7, leads the new Netflix romantic comedy Love in the Villa. Although the movie has received less-than-stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike, enough Netflix subscribers tried it out to give the film a boost on the streamer's charts. Netflix claims the movie reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.
Showtime Sets Its Sights On Phil Spector Docuseries With Trailer & Premiere
Showtime is targeting a November release for its Phil Spector docuseries and has unveiled a trailer that highlights the guns and mayhem surrounding the legendary and controversial record producer. The premium cabler is launching four-part series Spector, which is a co-production with British pay-TV broadcaster Sky on November 4. The series will look at what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003 when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion. The victim was a charismatic and once prolific film actress whom Spector had met just that night. Through the lens of this notorious crime and the infamous trial...
Complex
HBO Shares Teaser for ‘The Last of Us’ Series Adaptation Starring Pedro Pascal
HBO Max has released the first teaser for its upcoming adaption of the post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us. Created by co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series is based on the best-selling Playstation game, which sold 17 million copies in 2018. The Last of Us stars Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, alongside a cast that includes Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Anna Torv (Fringe), Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Graham Greene, and more.
‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson & Whoopi Goldberg Board Tony Goldwyn-Directed ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Tony Goldwyn has set an all-star cast for his newest feature Inappropriate Behavior, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail), two-time Emmy nom Rose Byrne (Physical), Oscar nom Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial), three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg (Till) and William Fitzgerald signing on for roles.
Ryan Murphy’s New True Crime ‘The Watcher’ Unveils Terrifying Haunted House
Ryan Murphy never sleeps. The prolific TV writer/director/producer has yet another true crime saga coming out on Netflix, not even a month after his series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped on the platform. And if he’s not sleeping, we soon won’t be either, because this new horror looks just as chilling as the last.Netflix already have us a sneak peek at realtor Jennifer Coolidge introducing us to 657 Boulevard earlier this month. But this new, full-length trailer has a much creepier voice welcoming guests into the home. The house isn’t haunted, per se—it’s being watched. As in, there’s someone...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Watch: 'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
"The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
Collider
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson And Netflix Find Next Project To Team On With Thriller ‘Carry On’, ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Also On Board
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer in Purple Hearts, Netflix has moved fast to work with the film’s star as sources tell Deadline Sofia Carson is set to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin thriller Carry On. The streamer is also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble that also stars Jason Bateman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall...
Netflix releases star-studded first trailer for new true-crime thriller series The Watcher
Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale? Sign us up
AOL Corp
A New Jersey family's stalker experience is told in Netflix's 'The Watcher' trailer
In Netflix's new series The Watcher, Naomi Watts and her family move to their dream house in New Jersey with the promise of a quiet suburban life. That is until mysterious letters appear telling the family that they're being watched, the house is alive, and that it requires "young blood."
‘Sugar’: Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler & Miguel Sandoval Among 5 Cast In Apple Series
EXCLUSIVE: Apple’s Colin Farrell-led series Sugar has added Nate Corddry (For All Mankind), Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling), Elizabeth Anweis (Echo 3), Miguel Sandoval (Barry), and Jason Butler Harner (The Handmaid’s Tale) to its ensemble cast. The L.A.-set contemporary take on a private detective story also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, Anna Gunn, James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher. It was created by Mark Protosevich with Fernando Meirelles directing. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Protosevich and Meirelles exec produce alongside Farrell, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich and the project comes from Apple Studios. As Deadline revealed in...
Netflix's Next Big Hit May Come From Serious Pedigree: Game Of Thrones
Streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX has produced some of the most well-received shows of the last decade including “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game.”. The Los Gatos, California-based company may have another hit series on the way — this time from the former showrunners of “Game of Thrones.”
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
NCIS: New Orleans alumna CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. She joins prevously announced cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid. Jharrel Jerome and Sheyi Cole. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
‘Grendel’ Series Not Going Forward At Netflix, Could Be Shopped Elsewhere
Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali stars in the titular role, the first Arab Muslim male actor to portray a series lead in a comic book adaptation. The series, written and executive produced by Resident Evil and Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb, comes out of Netflix’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere. Also previously cast in the series were Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope,...
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Heart of Stone Trailer at TUDUM
Netflix just rolled out the trailer for Heart of Stone during their massive TUDUM event. In 2023, audiences can watch Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt deliver some high-octane stunt work in the new action thriller. As spy movies go, there's a lot of the hallmarks in this trailer. We've got chases, sneaking sections and of course exotic locales aplenty. Tom Harper directs the picture from a script written by Greg Rucka (who famously has made some massive comics!) and Allison Schroeder who is coming off her success with Hidden Figures. Rachel Stone is the hopeful beginning of a franchise for Gadot, who is also bringing the Wicked Witch to life in Snow White for Disney down the line. Check out the teaser for everything to come in 2023 down below!
Digital Trends
A family is terrorized in The Watcher’s first trailer
Owning your own home is the American dream, or so we’ve been told. The reality is that it can be extremely difficult to buy your own home within the current housing market — and implied threats from would-be stalkers are not going to help make that any more bearable. Next month, Netflix is debuting a new series called The Watcher, and if the first trailer gives you American Horror Story vibes, it’s probably because series creator Ryan Murphy works on both shows. But there’s nothing supernatural in play here — instead, it’s just good old-fashioned fear and paranoia.
