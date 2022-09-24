STORE CLERK INJURED: A reader asked us about this incident and we obtained the report today. A clerk was injured trying to stop a would-be shoplifter around 10 am Sunday at Delridge Deli Mart. Police say the victim tried to chase the would-be shoplifter out of the store, when he pushed her to the ground. She was lying on the floor by the register, reporting hip, leg, and wrist pain, when responders arrived; they were told she was assaulted outside the store, managed to get up and go inside, but was hurting so badly she had to lie down again. She was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance. The attacker was described in the narrative only as a “Black male,” but police were working to get the store security video. If you have any information, the incident # is 2022-256634.

