BIZNOTE: Dream Dinners West Seattle open house Saturday
Local businesses continue to celebrate the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, and there’s one more “Reunited” celebration this Saturday (October 1st):. Like the bridge, Dream Dinners West Seattle (a longtime WSB sponsor) is a time-saver, enabling you to serve home-cooked meals while dramatically reducing the prep time. If you haven’t been to their West Seattle storefront before, it’s on the east side of outer Jefferson Square at the corner of 41st SW and SW Alaska. Stop by between 11 am and 1 pm Saturday to get in on the deals and fun.
15 options for your West Seattle Tuesday
Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Until 6 pm today, Cormorant Cove Park (3700 block of Beach Drive SW) will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup.
WEST SEATTLE ART: New streetcorner mural with ‘all the things’
Thanks for the tips! That mural is close to complete on the northwest corner of 36th SW and SW Barton in Upper Fauntleroy. We went over to talk with the artists, Katie Todaro and Alex Nason. Katie owns Glam Dusty Studios and also created other West Seattle murals including 35th/Henderson...
What a day! Paddleboarding pilots’ trip around Vashon Island
Paddleboarders successfully circumnavigated Vashon Island in one day! Is this a “world record??” Has it been done? :) Left Point Beals, Vashon Island at 07:00. (East side) Headed south to portage at junction of Vashon and Maury. Headed around south end (past Tahlequah) then up west side. Got off boards for brief lunch break at Lisabeula Park on west side. Headed north until hit north end. Crossed ferry path, then along east side to return to Point Beals. Arrived at 16:45,
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday info
Here’s the forecast – rain expected, high in the mid-60s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service (which will continue at all-day/every-day levels through fall and winter). ROAD...
VIDEO: West Seattle’s Work and Play Lounge hosts high-powered gathering to spotlight grant program for small businesses
Margie Haywood called it the kind of gathering her Jefferson Square business Work and Play Lounge “was created for … to bring people together.” This morning, the people brought together at Work and Play Lounge included the mayor of Seattle, a Tacoma city councilmember, the leaders of two regional Chambers of Commerce, the city of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development director, and executives from Comcast – whose small-business-grant program Comcast RISE is what the event was all about.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Repeat mail theft
One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch today, from Kellene, property manager of a townhouse complex in the 5400 block of Delridge Way SW:. We have had a mail thief stealing our tenants’ mail. He has hit our mailboxes 8 times in the last month and we have filed reports with the police department and the postmaster general. He rides a bike and comes through in the early hours of the morning between 4:00 and 5:30 am. We are asking for help from the West Seattle neighborhood, to be on the lookout for this thief, and help in identifying this guy. We also want to help community members watch their own mailboxes.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First Monday of fall
9:43 AM: Avoid the South Park Bridge -it’s malfunctioning. Here’s the forecast – sunny with morning haze and “patchy smoke,” high near 80. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or...
FOUND DOG: Delridge/Brandon – September 27, 2022 8:34 pm
Found a loose dog running around Delridge and Brandon. Grayish and white Doberman maybe. Male. Collar but no tags. Planning to hold him overnight and take to the shelter tomorrow. 408-355-3559.
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 6 notes
(Thanks to everyone who sent sunrise photos! This one’s from Susanna Moore of WSB sponsor Niederberger Contracting) Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in...
FOUND CAT: Highland Park – September 25, 2022 11:58 am
This sweet kitty has been coming around for over a week and can usually be found in or near our backyard. We live in Highland Park by Westcrest Park. The kitty is very affectionate and chatty, and acts super hungry so we have been giving it cat food. Please let me know if this kitty belongs to you or if you know to whom it might belong so we can get this baby back home. Paula (206) 497-6480.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store clerks try to stop thieves; another business burglary; 2 other weekend reports
STORE CLERK INJURED: A reader asked us about this incident and we obtained the report today. A clerk was injured trying to stop a would-be shoplifter around 10 am Sunday at Delridge Deli Mart. Police say the victim tried to chase the would-be shoplifter out of the store, when he pushed her to the ground. She was lying on the floor by the register, reporting hip, leg, and wrist pain, when responders arrived; they were told she was assaulted outside the store, managed to get up and go inside, but was hurting so badly she had to lie down again. She was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance. The attacker was described in the narrative only as a “Black male,” but police were working to get the store security video. If you have any information, the incident # is 2022-256634.
FOUND CAT: Junction area – September 25, 2022 2:05 pm
This cutie was hanging around my front porch and bolted inside when I opened the door. Clearly an indoor cat. I’m in the Alaska Junction area. 206-890-4690. RH September 25, 2022 (9:31 pm) The same (or very similar) cat came to my side porch this evening. Super friendly. Very...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Kayak taken in business burglary
Alki Kayak Tours was broken into again early today, and they report one large stolen item:. Sadly, Alki Kayak Tours was broken into at 1:08 a.m. early this morning. Someone cut the cable locking our kayaks. By 1:12 a.m. the guy was gone with the boat. Please keep an eye open for a Castine 135 “Sunrise” – yellow, orange, and red in color – image (above). Also, it had a “Mountain to Sound” (our retail store) sticker on it.
HELPING: Pencil Me In For Kids delivers again
Local students got an assist again this year from the volunteers and donors of the Pencil Me In For Kids program. Here’s the recap from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:. The beginning of school year 2022-23 may have been delayed, but the West Seattle Rotary Pencil Me in for Kids (PMIFK) program was able to deliver almost all of the requested supplies before September 7th. This is the 27th year for the PMIFK program.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning business burglary
We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:. At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.
FOUND DOG: Delridge/Thistle – September 25, 2022 2:03 pm
I found this friendly dog this afternoon off Thistle and Delridge. He is at my house in the area. My name is Kimberly and my number is 206-595-0071.
Books and pie! Before Wednesday’s WordsWest Literary Series ‘re-reunion,’ we chat with writers Katy E. Ellis and Susan Rich
Like to read? Like to eat pie? There’s one place to be this Wednesday night, when the trio of writers who long produced the WordsWest Literary Series “re-reunite” to celebrate the newest books by two of them. Katy E. Ellis is launching her first full-length prose-poetry novel...
MAYOR’S MONEY PLAN: Here are key points from Mayor Harrell’s first proposed budget
That’s the budget speech Mayor Bruce Harrell gave earlier this afternoon, with our area’s big shoutout coming when he talked about transportation spending and noted the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge. From the audience assembled at SDOT’s Charles Street yard, District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold yelled out, “You can’t have One Seattle without West Seattle!” echoing what the mayor said a week and a half ago when politicians gathered for pre-reopening speeches.
YOU CAN HELP: Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraising for field trips
With the new school year now well under way, school-support groups are launching fundraisers. Friends of Roxhill Elementary is asking you to help, if you can, with field trips and classroom extras. Here’s the announcement they sent:. Back-to-School – Field Trips & Classroom Fund. Help us kick off...
