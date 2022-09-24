ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix reveals The Crown season 5 release date

By Jack Shepherd
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188TdY_0i8yyzu700

The Crown season 5 has a release date. The Netflix series will return on November 9 and introduces us to Imelda Staunton's version of Queen Elizabeth II. She takes over the role from Olivia Colman, who previously won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and will portray the monarch for an additional season.

The news comes thanks to Netflix's Tudum event. It has been a particularly difficult time for the British monarchy as Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier this month, with King Charles III taking his place at the head of the family. Due to the Queen's passing, The Crown has been one of Netflix's most-watched TV shows in recent days.

The Crown season 5 takes us into the '90s which was a dramatic period for the royals: the year 1992 was particularly hard, with the Queen herself once labeling it "annus horribilis" – or "horrible year". Within the space of 12 months, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their split, Charles and Diana made their decision to separate public (though did not divorce until 1996), and, on top of all that, Windsor Castle caught fire.

Joining Staunton in the new season of The Crown are a host of recognizable names, including Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Phantom Thread scene-stealer Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Tenet 's Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, and The Wire's Dominic West as Prince Charles.

For what to watch now, check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available to stream right now.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'

LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Dominic West
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Mark Phillips
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Crown#Princess Of Wales#British
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
disneydining.com

It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears

If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
TRAVEL
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans

Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy