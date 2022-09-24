ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gal Gadot is a James Bond-esque action hero in first look at Netflix's Heart of Stone

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSQ54_0i8yyrqJ00

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Heart of Stone, a new spy thriller starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt.

Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, CIA agent, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset, according to the synopses. Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Wild Rose) is set to direct from a screenplay by Greg Rucka (The Old guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). It was previously announced that the film would be the first of many in a new franchise similar to that of James Bond and Mission Impossible .

The clip shows a quick montage of scenes – including car chases, snowmobiles, and explosions – from the film, which Gadot describes as a "super grounded, law-action thriller." Brief interviews with Bhatt and Dornan are also conducted. The cast also includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, Mattero Cicconi, and Angela Esposito.

Gadot is set to play the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Snow White adaptation, as well as Egyptian queen Cleopatra in a forthcoming biopic. She will also reprise her role as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in a future third installment, though the release date is TBA.

Heart of Stone is set to hit Netflix in 2023. For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2022 and beyond, skip right to the good stuff and see our complete list of movie release dates , or update your streaming queue with the best Netflix movies to watch right now.

