Enola Holmes 2 trailer sees Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill team up for the case of a lifetime

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y3Wo_0i8yxfX200

Netflix has released the first trailer for Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobbie Brown as the titular teen detective and Henry Cavill as her famous brother, Sherlock.

When Enola decides to open her own detective agency, a penniless girl asks Enola to find her missing sister. From the highest echelons of society to 221B Baker Street itself, Enola begins to unravel a deadly conspiracy. In the trailer, which can be viewed above, Sherlock is vexed by a case of his own – and the brother and sister come to realize that their cases are connected.

Enola Holmes 2, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by YA author Nancy Springer, is helmed by returning director Harry Bradbeer and a screenplay by returning writer Jack Thorne. David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter also star. Scenes were filmed in Yorkshire, England.

Premiering in 2020, Enola Holmes was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews and became one of Netflix's most-watched films, with over 78 million households tuning in during its first month on the streaming platform. The film was initially planned for a theatrical release, with Warner Bros. in charge of distribution, but was ultimately picked up by Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enola Holmes 2 is set to hit Netflix on November 4. For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2022 and beyond, skip right to the good stuff and see our complete list of movie release dates , or update your streaming queue with the best Netflix movies to watch right now.

