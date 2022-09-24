ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

seattlemedium.com

West Seattle Head Football Coach Jeff Scott Has Turned The Wildcats Into Contenders

Now in his fifth year as the head football coach at West Seattle High School, Jeff Scott is continuing to build a competitive and well-respected football program in the state’s strongest conference – Seattle’s Metro League. Scott, a coach for over 30 years and counting, made pit stops at Kent Meridian and as a defensive coordinator at Garfield before taking over as West Seattle’s head coach. With a sophomore quarterback leading his offense during his first season at West Seattle, Scott welcomed his new team with open arms and hit the ground running, taking a team that finished with an 0-8 record prior to his arrival to a division championship in just four years.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Washington Builds Recruiting Momentum, Sends More Offers After Thumping Stanford

Football and recruiting is all about momentum and the Washington Huskies have it right now both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. A week after capitalizing on nationally televised victory over the Michigan State Spartans, Washington secured the commitments of two 2024 players. Now, on the heels of its 4-0 start Washington is seizing the momentum and have sent out two fresh offers over the weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlemedium.com

Rainier Beach Celebrates Groundbreaking For New State Of The Art High School

Last week, a Seattle community had purpose to celebrate as Seattle Public Schools (SPS) broke ground on the new Rainier Beach High School project, which is being touted as being one of most green and state-of-the-art schools in the country. “This is an exciting moment,” says Rainier Beach High School...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Is At $110k Median Income

This maybe why so many around the country think everyone in Seattle is rich. Census data shows that Seattle’s median household income is $110,000. Seattle ranked third for income among the 50 most-populous U.S. cities, behind San Jose and San Francisco, California. On the bottom, Cleveland’s median income was at $36,600 with Detroit and Memphis joining in as the bottom three.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Office Of Economic Development Accepting Applications To Support Local Small Business Communities

The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) has announced their opening of the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative (OIS) grants. Through the OIS grants, OED will invest $1.2 million to support community driven economic development projects with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations are encouraged...
SEATTLE, WA

