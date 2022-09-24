Now in his fifth year as the head football coach at West Seattle High School, Jeff Scott is continuing to build a competitive and well-respected football program in the state’s strongest conference – Seattle’s Metro League. Scott, a coach for over 30 years and counting, made pit stops at Kent Meridian and as a defensive coordinator at Garfield before taking over as West Seattle’s head coach. With a sophomore quarterback leading his offense during his first season at West Seattle, Scott welcomed his new team with open arms and hit the ground running, taking a team that finished with an 0-8 record prior to his arrival to a division championship in just four years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO