seattlemedium.com
West Seattle Head Football Coach Jeff Scott Has Turned The Wildcats Into Contenders
Now in his fifth year as the head football coach at West Seattle High School, Jeff Scott is continuing to build a competitive and well-respected football program in the state’s strongest conference – Seattle’s Metro League. Scott, a coach for over 30 years and counting, made pit stops at Kent Meridian and as a defensive coordinator at Garfield before taking over as West Seattle’s head coach. With a sophomore quarterback leading his offense during his first season at West Seattle, Scott welcomed his new team with open arms and hit the ground running, taking a team that finished with an 0-8 record prior to his arrival to a division championship in just four years.
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
UW's Ulofoshio Likely Won't Return to Play Before November
Husky cornerback Mishael Powell has been ruled out for a second consecutive week.
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
realdawghuskies.com
Washington Builds Recruiting Momentum, Sends More Offers After Thumping Stanford
Football and recruiting is all about momentum and the Washington Huskies have it right now both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. A week after capitalizing on nationally televised victory over the Michigan State Spartans, Washington secured the commitments of two 2024 players. Now, on the heels of its 4-0 start Washington is seizing the momentum and have sent out two fresh offers over the weekend.
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
seattlemedium.com
Rainier Beach Celebrates Groundbreaking For New State Of The Art High School
Last week, a Seattle community had purpose to celebrate as Seattle Public Schools (SPS) broke ground on the new Rainier Beach High School project, which is being touted as being one of most green and state-of-the-art schools in the country. “This is an exciting moment,” says Rainier Beach High School...
KUOW
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Is At $110k Median Income
This maybe why so many around the country think everyone in Seattle is rich. Census data shows that Seattle’s median household income is $110,000. Seattle ranked third for income among the 50 most-populous U.S. cities, behind San Jose and San Francisco, California. On the bottom, Cleveland’s median income was at $36,600 with Detroit and Memphis joining in as the bottom three.
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town
Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
46-Year-Old Shawn Oberbeck, 1 Other Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp. Two vehicles collided and got engulfed in flames, stated the officials. Investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver...
seattlemedium.com
Office Of Economic Development Accepting Applications To Support Local Small Business Communities
The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) has announced their opening of the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative (OIS) grants. Through the OIS grants, OED will invest $1.2 million to support community driven economic development projects with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations are encouraged...
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
Chronicle
Meet the Armed Man Who Has Been Standing Guard Outside Thurston County Schools
Meet Anthony Triplett Jr. He’s 31, he lives near Lacey and he’s a nine-year Army veteran with two children enrolled in North Thurston Public Schools’ Evergreen Forest Elementary and Nisqually Middle School. He has worked in federal security, he says, and he followed that by forming a...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle, Kent police need help locating suspects after two separate violent attacks
While law enforcement officials search for three people involved in two separate violent mid-day attacks – one at a Kent parking lot and the other at a Madison Valley business – police are seeking the public’s help locating the suspects. David Rose, co-anchor of FOX 13 Seattle’s...
q13fox.com
Video captures billowing black smoke from Port of Tacoma commercial fire
Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma. The fire broke out near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave, by one of the warehouses in the industrial area. (Video courtesy of @WAStateOfMine // Twitter)
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
