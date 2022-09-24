ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 74

angela davis
3d ago

God bless her and her family. How do you not notice a body in a bathroom?? Do they not clean or check the bathroom at the store?? What kind of people are running that store and how do you not notice your employee missing?? Someone should be held accountable

Reply(6)
40
N8 Dogg
2d ago

4 days in the bathroom, seriously! I take it people really don't go to the bathroom there. How you not notice a dead person in the bathroom for 4 days

Reply
28
Toneka Nelson
2d ago

The restroom is supposed to be cleaned at least twice a day. Why is it they didn't make sure to check bathroom before closing to prevent a crime threat??? This is supposed to be part of security policy.

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels

More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Former inmate arrested after driving truck into SC Corrections building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced that a former inmate was arrested last night after driving into the front steps of their headquarters. Ryan Turner was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving. Officials say turner was doing donuts in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Natural Causes#Wistv#The Belk Department Store
WIS-TV

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Officials: More than half of South Carolina fake pills contained fentanyl

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fentanyl was found in more than half of the fake pills tested in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. "The main message that we want to get out to anyone is just one fake pill can kill," said Michelle Nienhius, the department's manager for prevention and intervention services.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy