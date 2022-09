The day is here. The time has come. With but a single win, either tonight or tomorrow, the Cardinals clinch the NL Central. Now, you may know that the magic number is 3 and be wondering how exactly that could be true. Well it’s simple. If the Cardinals win one of the next two games, the best the Brewers could do would tie for first with the Cardinals. With the new playoff format, if two teams are tied, they no longer play each other to determine the division. Instead, the tiebreaker is head-to-head record. Since the Cardinals lead the season series 9 games to 8, a win would guarantee they would win the season series and thus they’d get the tiebreaker, guaranteeing the NL Central division.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO