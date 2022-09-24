ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually...
Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey

DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, are pleased to announce the appointment of Raghu Krishnan as the new Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey), effective September 1 st, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005819/en/ Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey (Photo: Business Wire)
