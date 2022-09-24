Read full article on original website
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Blues assign 5 players to junior teams
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to their junior teams. Players assigned were forward Landon Sim (London, OHL), defensemen Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and goaltender Will Cranley (Flint, OHL).
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
NHL
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Ducks
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Game livestream can be found here. Live stats for the game can be found here. Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The Addition Of Volta's Prime Charging Stall Locations And Eye-Catching, Digital...
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
NHL
FLAMES LINEUP VS. OILERS - 28.09.22
Calgary is back in exhibition action tonight, hosting the Oilers at 7:00 PM MT. The Flames have released their game group for tonight's match-up against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM MT, with CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames' app streaming the pre-season tilt for Canadian viewers. Forwards.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
Chris Clark named general manager of 2023 U.S. Men's National Team
Columbus Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark has been named general manager of the 2023 United States Men's National Team, USA Hockey and the Blue Jackets announced today. Clark will oversee the selection of players that will represent the United States when it begins play at the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championships on May 12 in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are 1-0-0 in the preseason to date. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The radio broadcast of the game, with Tim Saunders and Steve Coates on the call, will be on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
NHL
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
NHL
Sabres reveal roster for tonight's preseason road game against Columbus
Game will stream live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres will be back in action tonight when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets in a preseason game at Nationwide Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. The Blue Jackets' stream of the game will be carried live on...
NHL
Peeke signs three-year, $8.25 million contract with Blue Jackets
Defenseman gets $2.75 million annually, played all 82 games last season. Andrew Peeke signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.75 million and runs through the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old defenseman is in the final season of...
