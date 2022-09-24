Two people shot in early Saturday morning shooting
Erie City Police were called to East 10th Street and Hess Avenue overnight for a reported shooting.
According to Erie City Police, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, police found two males had been shot and were transported to UPMC Hamot.Reports called for a shooting outside Bogey’s Tavern
Police have no suspects, and they continue to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0