ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Mio MiVue 818 review

By Alistair Charlton
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

The MiVue 818 is a circa-£150 dash cam from Mio. It offers a video resolution greater than Full HD, as well as GPS, optional parking mode, connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and average speed camera alerts.

This model fits into the lower middle of Mio’s dash cam range, above the 792 and 812, but below the rest of the 8XX collection.

In this sector of the market, the MiVue 818 finds itself up against stiff competition from the likes of Garmin, Nextbase and Thinkware.

Mio MiVue 818 specifications

More on dash cams

Best dash cams
Best front and rear dash cams
Best Uber dash cams
Best backup cameras

Resolution: 1440p at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps

HDR: No

Field of view: 140 degrees

Display: 2.7in

Battery: 240mAh

Voice control: No

Speed camera alert: Yes, with average speed cameras too

Dimensions: 85.6 x 54.7 x 36.1mm

Weight: 86.1g

Rear camera: Optional extra (MiVue A50)

Key features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZbBK_0i8yVNTi00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton / Digital Camera World)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEt9Z_0i8yVNTi00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton / Digital Camera World)

The headline feature of the MiVue 818 is its beyond-HD video quality. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and operates at 30 frames per second. A higher resolution means more pixels, and a sharper image with more details. This can be crucial when it comes to using dash cam footage for identifying key details like vehicle registration plates and street signs.

The MiVue 818 can also record Full HD 1080p at 30 or 60fps. The latter makes for smoother footage that is clearer to view when paused, but doesn’t have the superior resolution of 1440p. For us, we think 1080p is plenty, and doubling the frame rate to 60fps for smoother footage is worth more than the extra pixels.

Other key features of the 818 include Wi-Fi for quickly transferring videos to your smartphone, GPS for adding speed and locational information to your videos, and an average speed camera alert system.

We haven’t seen this in a dash cam before, where the system not only warns about camera location, but also calculates your average speed in real time, helping you stay below the limit between each camera. The system works, but can be a distraction. We prefer to look at our vehicle speedometer or enable cruise control, instead of relying on the dash cam and its calculations.

There’s also a parking mode, which requires hardwiring the camera to your car for a constant source of power, and the option of connecting Mio’s rear-facing camera, called the MiVue A50.

Build and handling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jwaaw_0i8yVNTi00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton / Digital Camera World)

The 818 looks like many other dash cams, in that it is fairly small, with a lens in the middle and a 2.7-inch display on the rear, with buttons alongside for navigating the user interface. It attaches to the windscreen using a mount that slides onto the front of the camera, then sticks to the screen with an adhesive pad.

A ball-and-socket joint provides enough movement to ensure the camera works in any vehicle, to matter the rake of the windscreen. The way the mount attaches to the camera isn’t the best we have seen; it fits securely, but lacks the smoothness and quality we’ve seen from other dash cams at this price point.

The camera has a small, 240mAh battery of its own, but this is only really intended for keeping the camera running for a short while after the car has been turned off. During use, power comes from an included mini USB cable that fits to the car’s 12V lighter socket.

Unfortunately, the included charger doesn’t offer an extra USB port, so if you normally power your phone from the 12V socket, you’ll have to replace it with the dash cam. Or, purchase a 12V adapter with two USB ports, and use a different cable for powering the dash cam.

Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNUpT_0i8yVNTi00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton / Digital Camera World)

Video recorded in a resolution slightly above Full HD is always a nice bonus to have, and in this case it means the MiVue 818 produces footage that is slightly sharper and more detailed than some other dash cams at this price point. That said, we prefer to record at a higher frame rate where possible, so recommend buyers use the 1080p Full HD at 60 frames per second option instead.

Setting up the camera is easy enough, but just remember to format your microSD card before you get started. Also, while you can extract footage from a memory card in the conventional way, the MiVue’s way of organizing recordings means you are better off playing by the rules and using Mio’s smartphone app to view and transfer video. Integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi make this relatively painless. Mio also offers a free, comprehensive video viewing and management app for Windows and Mac.

Some buyers will love the speed camera and average camera warning system, but we prefer our dash cams to perform one job and otherwise be distraction-free. Limited viewing angles mean the screen is actually quite hard to see clearly at a glance when positioned centrally in the vehicle, and therefore off to the side of your line of sight.

Verdict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Gqxs_0i8yVNTi00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton / Digital Camera World)

The MiVue 818 is a feature-packed dash cam that is relatively compact, easy to set up, and with good video recording capabilities. The extra features are welcome, and the average speed camera alert system is particularly interesting, but we feel most buyers will focus on the strong video performance, integrated Wi-Fi and GPS and optional parking mode above all else. That said, a suite of driver assistance and warning systems, like fatigue alert and forward collision warning, will likely be well-received by some.

We think this dash cam is relatively well priced at £160 and will appeal to drivers who want a dash cam that is smarter and with more additional features than most.

Read more guides:

Best dash cams
Best front and rear dash cams
Best Uber dash cams
The best camera phones today
Best indoor security cameras
Best outdoor security cameras
The 10 best action cameras
The best helmet cameras
Best backup camera

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CELL PHONES
Raleigh News & Observer

Refurbished deals: Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A today for just $166

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If you enjoy spending the evening reading or watching movies on the sofa, owning a tablet makes a lot of sense. However, you might not be willing to pay $500 for the luxury. The solution? Grab a refurbished device.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Rear Camera#Video Quality#Smartphone#Gps#Garmin#Full Hd 1080p
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

This deal gets you the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the price of 128GB

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, but it remains among the best Android phones you can buy right now. Its $1,000 starting price makes it relatively affordable compared to other foldable devices on the market. What's stingy is that despite the four-digit price tag, the Flip 4 comes with 128GB of storage. You need to pay an additional $60 for the bump to 256GB. For the next 24 hours, Samsung is fixing this with a free storage upgrade: order the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get the 256GB variant instead.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
The Independent

We’ve found a MacBook pro deal that will save you £330

Costco might not have been your first choice when it comes to hunting down Apple deals, but ignoring the wholesaler would mean missing out on a great MacBook pro deal we’ve just found.The deal is for Apple’s 16in current-generation MacBook pro laptop, complete with M1 pro chip, 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage.New Apple computers rarely get discounts, but Costco must be feeling generous, as this specific model of MacBook pro is reduced by £330 from its regula retail price of £2,599 to £2,269.The discount is available to everyone, not just Costco members, and applies to the laptop in...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Woot is already offering ‘clearance’ deals on the Galaxy Watch 5

While it’s just been over a month since Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Watch 5, Woot already has the Wear OS smartwatch on clearance. The Amazon-owned retailer is currently offering both the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 at a discount. If you’ve held back on the purchase so far, now would be a great time to get yourself a shiny new smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more

Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

HP Envy 16 review

Between the gorgeous 16-inch 4K OLED screening and powerful specs, the HP Envy 16 should appeal to content curators who enjoy gaming occasionally. Potential buyers who can get past the underwhelming battery life may also find a laptop that excels at general computing tasks from video conferencing to media consumption.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy