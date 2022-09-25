Trump news – live: QAnon posts on Truth Social under fire as followers salute ex-president at latest rally

Donald Trump tore into New York Attorney General Letitia James at his campaign-style rally in North Carolina on Friday night, days after she filed a $250m lawsuit against the former president and his business empire for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices.

Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe conspiracy.

Mr Trump has previously denied having knowledge of the sprawling conspiracy theory but has amplified Q-supporting influencers and followers on his social media platform. At his rally, supporters raised their fingers in an apparent salute, continuing a trend at his events that security staff have tried to stop from happening.

His attorneys, meanwhile, have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.

Trump opens rally with crude insults about ‘raging maniac’ New York attorney general after she sues him

Trump was not 10 minutes into his remarks at a North Carolina rally to boost Republican candidates in the state when he turned his attention to a candidate who will appear on a ballot 437 miles away in the state he once called home.

Two days after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of engaging in a years-long scheme to inflate his net work, the former president derided her efforts as “gross prosecutorial misconduct” that is he claims is a Democratic-led plot to destroy him and his extremist political movement.

Trump calls New York attorney general ‘disgusting person’ and ‘leftist nutjob’ in screed after $250m lawsuit against him

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 08:00

Five takeaways from the lawsuit against Trump and what it means for 2024

A sweeping lawsuit against the Trump empire comes as the former president weighs another run for president in 2024 after he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last month, one poll showed that he bolted even further ahead of other potential Republican challengers in a primary. Similarly, the former president’s supporters have shown little sign of abandoning him, and it’s unlikely the latest lawsuit will push his followers away.

The lawsuit details how the Trump Organization falsified financial statements and the value of his property, the role of his children and his own bizarre attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills.

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 07:00

These are the 20 properties in Donald Trump’s alleged fraud scheme

The New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against Trump and his business empire follows a three-year civil investigation into at least 23 of his properties and assets, from his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida to his namesake tower in Manhattan and golf courses in Scotland.

Ms James’s office found that at least 11 of Mr Trump’s annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations.

“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” according to the lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the former president with allegations of ‘staggering’ fraud and ‘grossly inflated’ assets

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 06:00

Man charged with assault for tapping Giuliani on the back signals potential $2m lawsuit for false arrest

A man charged with assault and jailed for more than 24 hours in June for touching Rudy Giuliani’s back in a Staten Island supermarket has signalled a potential lawsuit against New York City for $2m for his false arrest.

Video captured Daniel Gill, then an employee of the store, touching Mr Giuliani on the back with his hand inside a ShopRite market while the former mayor and Donald Trump attorney was supporting his son Andrew’s unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for governor.

“What’s up, scumbag?” Mr Gill said, according to a notice of a claim that was filed on 22 September.

“I believe you let Mr Gill go, a lot more of these crazy pro-choice people are going to start attacking people,” Mr Giuliani said on a Facebook Live video in June addressing the incident.

Daniel Gill was filmed touching the former New York mayor in a grocery store

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 05:00

ICYMI: Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus

Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Trump “re-truthed” a post by another Truth Social user which read: “Jesus is the Greatest. President @realDonaldTrump is the second greatest”.

Unlike the late John Lennon, Mr Trump does not claim to be ‘more popular than Jesus’

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 04:00

Eric Garcia: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

The Independent’s Washington bureau chief Eric Garcia has his updated ranking of Senate seats most likely to flip in November elections.

Plenty has changed in recent month. Troughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races. But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads.

Republicans could pick-up Nevada and Georgia, according to recent polling

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 03:00

Ahmed Baba: ‘Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble – more than we ever expected'

Trump and his family can cry “witch hunt” all they want, but anyone who watches a video of [Wednesday’s] Letitia James press conference or reads this massive lawsuit with an objective eye will see that the evidence is overwhelming.

Ahmed Baba

New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a lawsuit that alleges decades-long fraud by the former president, his family and his associates. Even people who have reported on the Trumps for a long time are surprised by its magnitude

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 02:00

Trumps could face $250m penalty and ban from doing business in New York in fraud suit

The former president, his business empire, associates and three adult children are facing serious consequences for an alleged fraud scheme outlined in a sweeping lawsuit from the New York Attorney General.

Letitia James is also seeking to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s finances, and wants to oust the Trumps from their positions in the organization.

But the suit goes even further than that. She is asking that Mr Trump and his adult children be barred from serving as officers or directors in a New York company, effectively running them out of the state.

Punishments could cripple Trump business empire

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 01:00

ICYMI: Rioter who pursued Eugene Goodman found guilty on all counts in Capitol riot case

Doug Jensen, who stormed the US Capitol wearing a QAnon T-shirt and chased after the lauded US Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, was found guilty on Friday of all seven counts he was facing.

Most serious charge could carry 20-year sentence

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 00:00

QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: Inside Trump’s Wilmington rally

Days after he was hit with a bombshell lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump returned to his comfort zone: in front of an adoring crowd, where he can revel in his disdain for his political opponents and whoop up support against the multiple investigations closing in on him.

His latest rally in North Carolina was also the former president’s chance to return a conquering hero, since most of the candidates he endorsed in the state won their primaries.

The Independent’s Eric Garcia reports from Wilmington:

Senior Washington reporter Eric Garcia was on the ground at Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. Here’s what he saw: