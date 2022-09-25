ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news – live: QAnon posts on Truth Social under fire as followers salute ex-president at latest rally

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Donald Trump tore into New York Attorney General Letitia James at his campaign-style rally in North Carolina on Friday night, days after she filed a $250m lawsuit against the former president and his business empire for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices.

Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe conspiracy.

Mr Trump has previously denied having knowledge of the sprawling conspiracy theory but has amplified Q-supporting influencers and followers on his social media platform. At his rally, supporters raised their fingers in an apparent salute, continuing a trend at his events that security staff have tried to stop from happening.

His attorneys, meanwhile, have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.

Trump opens rally with crude insults about ‘raging maniac’ New York attorney general after she sues him

Trump was not 10 minutes into his remarks at a North Carolina rally to boost Republican candidates in the state when he turned his attention to a candidate who will appear on a ballot 437 miles away in the state he once called home.

Two days after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of engaging in a years-long scheme to inflate his net work, the former president derided her efforts as “gross prosecutorial misconduct” that is he claims is a Democratic-led plot to destroy him and his extremist political movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnPxH_0i8yPZbw00

Trump calls New York attorney general ‘disgusting person’ and ‘leftist nutjob’ in screed after $250m lawsuit against him

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 08:00

Five takeaways from the lawsuit against Trump and what it means for 2024

A sweeping lawsuit against the Trump empire comes as the former president weighs another run for president in 2024 after he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last month, one poll showed that he bolted even further ahead of other potential Republican challengers in a primary. Similarly, the former president’s supporters have shown little sign of abandoning him, and it’s unlikely the latest lawsuit will push his followers away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXmFK_0i8yPZbw00

The lawsuit details how the Trump Organization falsified financial statements and the value of his property, the role of his children and his own bizarre attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills.

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 07:00

These are the 20 properties in Donald Trump’s alleged fraud scheme

The New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against Trump and his business empire follows a three-year civil investigation into at least 23 of his properties and assets, from his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida to his namesake tower in Manhattan and golf courses in Scotland.

Ms James’s office found that at least 11 of Mr Trump’s annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations.

“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” according to the lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOOM5_0i8yPZbw00

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the former president with allegations of ‘staggering’ fraud and ‘grossly inflated’ assets

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 06:00

Man charged with assault for tapping Giuliani on the back signals potential $2m lawsuit for false arrest

A man charged with assault and jailed for more than 24 hours in June for touching Rudy Giuliani’s back in a Staten Island supermarket has signalled a potential lawsuit against New York City for $2m for his false arrest.

Video captured Daniel Gill, then an employee of the store, touching Mr Giuliani on the back with his hand inside a ShopRite market while the former mayor and Donald Trump attorney was supporting his son Andrew’s unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for governor.

“What’s up, scumbag?” Mr Gill said, according to a notice of a claim that was filed on 22 September.

“I believe you let Mr Gill go, a lot more of these crazy pro-choice people are going to start attacking people,” Mr Giuliani said on a Facebook Live video in June addressing the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXrVf_0i8yPZbw00

Daniel Gill was filmed touching the former New York mayor in a grocery store

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 05:00

ICYMI: Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus

Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Trump “re-truthed” a post by another Truth Social user which read: “Jesus is the Greatest. President @realDonaldTrump is the second greatest”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iju1I_0i8yPZbw00

Unlike the late John Lennon, Mr Trump does not claim to be ‘more popular than Jesus’

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 04:00

Eric Garcia: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

The Independent’s Washington bureau chief Eric Garcia has his updated ranking of Senate seats most likely to flip in November elections.

Plenty has changed in recent month. Troughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.

But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmbXm_0i8yPZbw00

Republicans could pick-up Nevada and Georgia, according to recent polling

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 03:00

Ahmed Baba: ‘Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble – more than we ever expected'

Trump and his family can cry “witch hunt” all they want, but anyone who watches a video of [Wednesday’s] Letitia James press conference or reads this massive lawsuit with an objective eye will see that the evidence is overwhelming.

Ahmed Baba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OwzZ_0i8yPZbw00

New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a lawsuit that alleges decades-long fraud by the former president, his family and his associates. Even people who have reported on the Trumps for a long time are surprised by its magnitude

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 02:00

Trumps could face $250m penalty and ban from doing business in New York in fraud suit

The former president, his business empire, associates and three adult children are facing serious consequences for an alleged fraud scheme outlined in a sweeping lawsuit from the New York Attorney General.

Letitia James is also seeking to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s finances, and wants to oust the Trumps from their positions in the organization.

But the suit goes even further than that. She is asking that Mr Trump and his adult children be barred from serving as officers or directors in a New York company, effectively running them out of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atGaM_0i8yPZbw00

Punishments could cripple Trump business empire

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 01:00

ICYMI: Rioter who pursued Eugene Goodman found guilty on all counts in Capitol riot case

Doug Jensen, who stormed the US Capitol wearing a QAnon T-shirt and chased after the lauded US Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, was found guilty on Friday of all seven counts he was facing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeFNO_0i8yPZbw00

Most serious charge could carry 20-year sentence

Alex Woodward25 September 2022 00:00

QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: Inside Trump’s Wilmington rally

Days after he was hit with a bombshell lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump returned to his comfort zone: in front of an adoring crowd, where he can revel in his disdain for his political opponents and whoop up support against the multiple investigations closing in on him.

His latest rally in North Carolina was also the former president’s chance to return a conquering hero, since most of the candidates he endorsed in the state won their primaries.

The Independent’s Eric Garcia reports from Wilmington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZO2U_0i8yPZbw00

Senior Washington reporter Eric Garcia was on the ground at Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. Here’s what he saw:

Comments / 429

MACK
3d ago

BREAKING NEWS---After revealing that he is the Q in QAnon...The only group Trumpy hasn't embraced for votes is the Jeffrey Dahmer fan club...🤔🥩🤪

Reply(13)
182
Toki
3d ago

He will manipulate then just like he did his followers on the 6th. He knows Q followers are out of their minds. In fact he is banking on it.

Reply(15)
165
George Sumers Jr.
2d ago

these are the ethics of a desperate man, this were only leads to him being more desperate and more deranged!, everybody knows after the latest interview that he did that he is bonkers, and now that he thinks that he is God, he also needs to be measured for a straight jacket!,💯

Reply(11)
115
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fbi#Qanon#Election Fraud#Truth Social#Republican
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

861K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy