Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'
Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
‘No Training’: Putin’s Army Just Got Sloppier Than Ever Before
Men that are being conscripted into Russia’s war in Ukraine during Moscow’s “partial mobilization” are allegedly being sent to the front without any training in some cases. “Mobilized Russians are immediately taken to the front—without any preparation,” human rights group Perviy Otdel warned in a Telegram post. “We were officially told there would be no training before we are sent to the war zone,” one mobilized Russian said in a video shared by Perviy Otdel.Basic combat training for American troops, by comparison, lasts approximately ten weeks, according to the U.S. army.It’s not clear how, or if, Russia plans to arm...
Russia plays defense as Ukraine advances in Luhansk despite referendum
Russian troops have been put on the defense in Luhansk as Ukrainian forces continue to advance, and Kyiv looks to retake occupied territory the Kremlin has held for months. "Units are making slow advances on at least two axes east from the line of the Oskil and Siverskyy Donets rivers, where forces had consolidated following their previous advance earlier in the month," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in its Wednesday intelligence update.
Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
Marsha Blackburn hits back at 'misinformed' White House official blaming GOP for blocking border funding
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday to respond to statements from top White House communications official John Kirby, where he told Fox News Digital that Republicans are not supporting increased funding for border security. Blackburn said the Biden administration has "ruined lives" with their border policies and said Kirby is "misinformed" on the issue.
Fox News
Mexican authorities arrest leader of ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect on organized crime, human trafficking charges
Mexican authorities arrested the leader of an extremist ultra-orthodox Jewish sect during a raid on the group’s compound over the weekend. A state law enforcement official identified the man as Menachem Endel Alter of Jerusalem, leader of the Lev Tahor, who is accused of organized crime and human trafficking.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Regular working people are growing increasingly fed up with establishment politicians
Laura Ingraham discussed how voters across the world have begun rejecting establishment politicians and how Italy's first female prime minister was elected on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: There's other big changes in the air as well. And it could tell us a lot about how things will play out...
