Men that are being conscripted into Russia’s war in Ukraine during Moscow’s “partial mobilization” are allegedly being sent to the front without any training in some cases. “Mobilized Russians are immediately taken to the front—without any preparation,” human rights group Perviy Otdel warned in a Telegram post. “We were officially told there would be no training before we are sent to the war zone,” one mobilized Russian said in a video shared by Perviy Otdel.Basic combat training for American troops, by comparison, lasts approximately ten weeks, according to the U.S. army.It’s not clear how, or if, Russia plans to arm...

MILITARY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO