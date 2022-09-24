ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Human Rights Activist#War#Human Rights Group#Protest#Russians#Ovd
Fox News

Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'

Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘No Training’: Putin’s Army Just Got Sloppier Than Ever Before

Men that are being conscripted into Russia’s war in Ukraine during Moscow’s “partial mobilization” are allegedly being sent to the front without any training in some cases. “Mobilized Russians are immediately taken to the front—without any preparation,” human rights group Perviy Otdel warned in a Telegram post. “We were officially told there would be no training before we are sent to the war zone,” one mobilized Russian said in a video shared by Perviy Otdel.Basic combat training for American troops, by comparison, lasts approximately ten weeks, according to the U.S. army.It’s not clear how, or if, Russia plans to arm...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia plays defense as Ukraine advances in Luhansk despite referendum

Russian troops have been put on the defense in Luhansk as Ukrainian forces continue to advance, and Kyiv looks to retake occupied territory the Kremlin has held for months. "Units are making slow advances on at least two axes east from the line of the Oskil and Siverskyy Donets rivers, where forces had consolidated following their previous advance earlier in the month," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in its Wednesday intelligence update.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
MILITARY
Fox News

Marsha Blackburn hits back at 'misinformed' White House official blaming GOP for blocking border funding

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday to respond to statements from top White House communications official John Kirby, where he told Fox News Digital that Republicans are not supporting increased funding for border security. Blackburn said the Biden administration has "ruined lives" with their border policies and said Kirby is "misinformed" on the issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy