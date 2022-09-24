Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022: Another hot day before gradual cooling
Pockets of heavy fog stretched from the beaches to the coastal mesas this morning with areas down to 0 miles of visibility including Oceanside, Carlsbad and Downtown San Diego. We'll likely clear by the 9A hour with some of those lingering clouds keeping things cool through mid-morning. One last day...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 27, 2022: Above normal temperatures through Thursday
Today was another hot one with temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s for the inland areas. Tomorrow will be nearly as hot as temperatures continue to top out 5 to 15 degrees above average. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the coast and inland valleys through 8pm Wednesday while an Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended until 8pm Wednesday.
New family-friendly coaster coming to SeaWorld San Diego in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SeaWorld San Diego announced a new family-friendly straddle coaster set to open in 2023. Artic Rescue will be the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, according to park officials. Guests will be invited to hop on a snowmobile and launch at up to 40 mph on “a chilly adventure as they race through the unpredictable arctic climate to help animals in danger.”
Arizona couple battling cancer completes cross country bike ride
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — “It’s such a huge part of your life to do something like this, so it’s so emotional,” said Chuck Keels through tears as he watched a video on his laptop. On Monday, Keels reflected on the moment when his journey to inspire...
East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend
EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Julian featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
San Diego police respond to Otay Mesa shooting
OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Cactus Road in Otay Mesa early Sunday morning. According to the watch commander on duty, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the area of the road's 1700 block.
City Council takes up homeless motel voucher program
(KGTV) — El Cajon city council voted Tuesday to appoint two members of the council to form a sub-committee to study the motel voucher program and see if changes need to be made. According to the city manager, the latest point-in-time count reveals El Cajon has the highest homeless...
Larry Millete found mentally competent, murder case to proceed
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home. The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against...
