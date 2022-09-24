ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
AFP

In Brazil election run-up, even samba is political

In Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio de Janeiro, supporters chant "Ole, Ola, Lula" as they sway rhythmically, brandishing flags, T-shirts and caps bearing the likeness of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. And Veiga de Almeida Guilherme Guaral, an academic who studied the links between politics and samba, says that "today, schools remember that the governments of Lula supported cultural events."
POLITICS
The Associated Press

FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy