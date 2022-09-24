Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's new prime minister. She's the head of the Brothers of Italy Party, a far-right group with neo-fascist roots. And until recently, it was on the fringes of Italian politics. Just four years ago, the party won just 4% of the votes. Now it's become Italy's largest political party, claiming the greatest percentage of the vote in this week's elections. To talk about the implications of this result, we turn to Max Bergmann. He served in the State Department under President Barack Obama. He now directs the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Thanks so much for being with us this morning.

