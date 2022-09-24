ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
POTUS
NPR

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees a path to bring down inflation

Years of pandemic disruptions have left the whole world dealing with high inflation. Then a war in Ukraine unfolded, one that has shaken worldwide supply of grain and oil and gas. And also, don't forget all the natural disasters that have intensified with climate change, like the hurricane barreling towards Florida at the moment. All of these factors have had substantial effects on the American economy. And one person whose purview is to help the country absorb all those impacts is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Recently, she has been promoting the climate and clean energy goals of the Biden administration. She spoke with us earlier today. Welcome, Secretary Yellen.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
NPR

President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030

For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more. XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal. He wants...
POTUS
NPR

Jan. 6 panel postpones public hearing due to Hurricane Ian

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has postponed its latest public hearing because of Hurricane Ian. The session had been set for Wednesday afternoon. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, the January 6 committee investigating the attack on the...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

A far-right group with neo-fascist roots wins big in Italy's election

Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's new prime minister. She's the head of the Brothers of Italy Party, a far-right group with neo-fascist roots. And until recently, it was on the fringes of Italian politics. Just four years ago, the party won just 4% of the votes. Now it's become Italy's largest political party, claiming the greatest percentage of the vote in this week's elections. To talk about the implications of this result, we turn to Max Bergmann. He served in the State Department under President Barack Obama. He now directs the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Thanks so much for being with us this morning.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Vote on so-called referendum likely to pave way for Russia to annex Ukrainian land

Voting in so-called referendums in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine ended today. Results are trickling in from Russian state media, and unsurprisingly, they seem to overwhelmingly signal support for joining the Russian Federation. The voting was illegal under both Ukrainian and international law. There were wide reports of voter coercion. But still, this will likely pave the way for Russia to annex the land. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has been tracking all of this in Ukraine. Hey, Kat.
POLITICS
NPR

Occupied regions of Ukraine vote to join Russia in staged referendums

KHARKIV AND ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, and MOSCOW — Four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine appeared to vote overwhelmingly in favor of joining the Russian Federation, according to Russian state media. Ukraine and its international partners have dismissed the highly controversial referendums as shams and a violation of international law. The Russian-run...
POLITICS
NPR

Results of sham annexation votes in 4 occupied regions of Ukraine may be known soon

NPR's A Martinez talks to Thomas de Waal of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Russian-organized annexation votes that Ukraine's allies say violate international law. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The results of Russia's annexation vote in four occupied regions of Ukraine may soon be announced. The whole process has been...
POLITICS
NPR

EU debates whether to take in those fleeing Russia

The European Union is divided over whether to take in Russians who are fleeing their country. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would be calling up men with military experience to fight in Ukraine. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin to talk about the divisions in Europe over this. Hi, Rob.
POLITICS
NPR

News brief: Italian election, young men flee Russia, asteroid deflection

Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first far-right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

MOSCOW — Former National Security Agency contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship. The news was confirmed in a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin posted Monday to the Kremlin's website. Related Story: Edward Snowden Says He's Applying For Russian Citizenship. Snowden first arrived in Russia in 2013...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine?

As the U.N. General Assembly comes to a close, NPR's Leila Fadel asks Yale law professor Oona Hathaway how nations can unite in responding to Russia for its war against Ukraine. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. As Russians of fighting age flee to avoid conscription, much of the world is still trying...
WORLD

