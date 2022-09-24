ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
bucknellbison.com

Men's Soccer Hosts Both Lehigh Valley Rivals this Week

Lehigh (2-4-1, 1-1-0 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Lafayette (6-2-1, 1-0-1 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live Stats: BucknellBison.com. Bucknell at a Glance. The Bison have a big week ahead...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to Princeton, 2-0

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Visiting Princeton scored early and late to take a 2-0 decision from Bucknell in non-league women's soccer action on Tuesday night at Emmitt Field. The Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and will now have all Patriot League matches the rest of the way.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Field Hockey Downed by Drexel, 3-0, at Home Sunday

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bison field hockey team attempted a season-high 16 shots against Drexel at Graham Field on Sunday, but the Bison were unable to send one to the back of the cage as the Dragons came away with a 3-0 win. Drexel scored two goals in the first quarter and one in the third while denying Bucknell's six shots on goal. The Bison also held a 9-8 advantage in penalty corners.
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
Erie, PA
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Erie, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at West Point Invitational

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell women's tennis team wrapped up play at the West Point Invitational on Sunday. The Bison had a strong weekend overall but fell a bit short of flight championships on Sunday. Madi Sebulsky made it to the E Singles semifinals, where she dropped a...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Bison#The Bucknell University
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YourErie

UPMC Park adding new attractions outside its ballpark

While the Erie SeaWolves prepare for game two in Somerset, work crews are preparing to change the area around the ballpark. Not only will the construction from the Warner Theatre along French Street be completed, but a former SeaWolves building will be demolished, creating a new look for the south side of UPMC Park. “I’m […]
ERIE, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Walk around the Bloomsburg Fair, and all of your senses will get a treat, tasting a delicious apple dumpling, watching kids run and play, and touching all of the different farm animals. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why it's...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
ANNVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location

Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy