bucknellbison.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Both Lehigh Valley Rivals this Week
Lehigh (2-4-1, 1-1-0 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Lafayette (6-2-1, 1-0-1 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live Stats: BucknellBison.com. Bucknell at a Glance. The Bison have a big week ahead...
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to Princeton, 2-0
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Visiting Princeton scored early and late to take a 2-0 decision from Bucknell in non-league women's soccer action on Tuesday night at Emmitt Field. The Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and will now have all Patriot League matches the rest of the way.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Soccer Hosts Princeton Tuesday in Battle of 2021 NCAA Tourney Teams, Holy Cross in Town on Homecoming Saturday
Princeton (5-4-0, 0-1-0 Ivy) at Bucknell (5-4-1, 2-1-0 PL) When: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Holy Cross (0-7-4, 0-2-1 PL) at Bucknell (5-4-1, 2-1-0 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live...
bucknellbison.com
Field Hockey Downed by Drexel, 3-0, at Home Sunday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bison field hockey team attempted a season-high 16 shots against Drexel at Graham Field on Sunday, but the Bison were unable to send one to the back of the cage as the Dragons came away with a 3-0 win. Drexel scored two goals in the first quarter and one in the third while denying Bucknell's six shots on goal. The Bison also held a 9-8 advantage in penalty corners.
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at West Point Invitational
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell women's tennis team wrapped up play at the West Point Invitational on Sunday. The Bison had a strong weekend overall but fell a bit short of flight championships on Sunday. Madi Sebulsky made it to the E Singles semifinals, where she dropped a...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
UPMC Park adding new attractions outside its ballpark
While the Erie SeaWolves prepare for game two in Somerset, work crews are preparing to change the area around the ballpark. Not only will the construction from the Warner Theatre along French Street be completed, but a former SeaWolves building will be demolished, creating a new look for the south side of UPMC Park. “I’m […]
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
WNEP-TV 16
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Walk around the Bloomsburg Fair, and all of your senses will get a treat, tasting a delicious apple dumpling, watching kids run and play, and touching all of the different farm animals. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why it's...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
